Trump's Vanity Secrets Laid Bare by Former Aide Anthony Scaramucci: Girdles, Two-Inch Shoe Platforms, Hair Weave and 'Orange War Paint'
Donald Trump's former aide has blown the lid wide open on all the ex-president's beauty secrets.
Former Trump White House director of communications Anthony Scaramucci didn't hold back when discussing the ex-president's insecurities – including the lengths he's willing to go to look camera-ready.
He claimed the Republican nominee wears a girdle, lifts in his shoes, "orange war paint" and a "hair weave", RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Scaramucci, 60, spoke about Trump's vanity during an interview with ABC News Australia.
When asked if "Trump wears a girdle" the one-time aide replied: "On certain days, yes."
He then went on to list off several beauty tricks Trump allegedly uses as he explained the ex-president's reason for doing so was because he's "an image-oriented guy".
Scaramucci said: "He's a television entertainer. He hates taking pictures of him from the side because he just looks too fat from the side. He likes to take pictures head-on.
"Spends a lot of time on his hair. It's like a, sort of a weave thing that he does up there. You know, he's got a certain orange war paint thing that he wears.
"He's got two-inch heels, lifts in his shoes, even though he's a reasonably tall person."
Trump's former director of communications, who was axed from the role after just 11 days, went on to claim Trump's "hyper-masculinity is a tell for how insecure the guy actually is".
Scaramucci added: "And so what I don't understand – and what I think people will write about 50 years from now – is that we just had a group of political cowards that couldn't stand up to the guy.
"You know, I don't understand. What were they fearful of? And maybe it just was they want to stay in power more than they want to serve the public. Maybe that's what it is."
During the same interview, Scaramucci warned viewers the Republican nominee's "malevolence" and "cruelty" could dramatically impact not only the U.S. but also the world. He branded Trump the "anti-American presidential candidate".
Scaramucci revealed the "three big dangers" he fears most if Trump is re-elected, including isolating the U.S., pulling out of NATO and repealing trade agreement – which would enable Russia and Vladmir Putin, who the ex-president has spoken fondly of over the years.
Trump himself has vowed to cut funding to Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia.
He explained: "The first danger is that he wants to destabilize the current world order, so he'll roll back the WWII rules-based society, which, at least in North America and in Europe, is NATO.
"He'll roll back NATO (and) he'll give space for Vladimir Putin to project his power back into Eastern Europe, which will keep Vladimir Putin in power and be absolutely devastating for Eastern Europe."
Scaramucci later claimed Trump "literally wants to wall off America from the rest of the world".
Trump's 2016 campaign rally was the promise of building a wall on the southern border, which he insisted Mexico would pay for. That, of course, did not happen.
Since then, the ex-president has promised to round up and deport illegal immigrants and impose tariffs on other countries' goods, which he claimed would not impact the U.S. buyer – though tariffs would be passed down to consumers through the price of goods increasing.
Scaramucci said: "He wants to put on exorbitant tariffs, he wants to reject immigrants. He's calling for a deportation of 15 million people.
"That's in Project 2025 and it comes out of his mouth almost every night at these rallies."
