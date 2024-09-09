Trump's Vanity Secrets Laid Bare by Former Aide Anthony Scaramucci: Girdles, Two-Inch Shoe Platforms, Hair Weave and 'Orange War Paint'

Donald Trump's former aide has blown the lid wide open on all the ex-president's beauty secrets.

Former Trump White House director of communications Anthony Scaramucci didn't hold back when discussing the ex-president's insecurities – including the lengths he's willing to go to look camera-ready.

He claimed the Republican nominee wears a girdle, lifts in his shoes, "orange war paint" and a "hair weave", RadarOnline.com can reveal.