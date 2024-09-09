Your tip
HOT PHOTOS!Paris Hilton Makes Surprise Appearance at 'Barry's' Class in NYC;Brooks Nader at Opening of 'Poppi World' in Soho

hotphotos radar online september pp
Source: GETTY;MIKE VITELLI
Sept. 9 2024, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

paris hiulton barrys
Source: GETTY/JAMIEMCCARTHY

Paris Hilton delighted fans at a Barry's class in New York CIty to celebrate her new album "Infinite Icon." In addition to coming to class and turning Barry's signature 'Red Room' pink, Paris also gave everyone a Q&A on her second album and discussed her wellness routine.

brooks nader akpr
Source: Mike Vitelli

Brooks Nader sips on Cherry Cola poppi at the VIP Grand Opening of poppi World in Soho NYC on Friday

emily ratajkowski akpr
Source: Mike Vitelli

Emily Ratajkowski attends the VIP Grand Opening of Poppi World, celebrating the launch of poppi’s new iconic flavor, Cherry Cola

sergio hudson kasuba
Source: BFA

Fashion Designer Sergio Hudson partnered with Christos Garkinos of livestream shopping network Covet by Christos for his Spring Summer 2025 Collection fashion show, presented at NeueHouse in NYC on Saturday September 9th. Hudson, famous for dressing both Kamala Harris and Beyoncé, celebrated the show at Hearsay Nightclub later that night where guests enjoyed cocktails made with Juliette Peach Liqueur.

brett golstein imogen protagonist
Source: PROTAGONIST

Director William Bridges, and lead actors Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots at ALL OF YOU Premiere Party sponsored by poppi soda and KISSA.

ella ernhoff
Source: Andrew Werner

Fashion week started off on a strong foot and amongst the buzz was artist and designer Ella Emhoff donning Sperry as her footwear of choice for day 1 of NYFW.

matthew counahey us open
Source: USTA

It was no secret who Matthew & Camila Alves McConaughey were rooting for during the Men’s Final. McConaughey donned an American Flag bandana in the stands while enthusiastically cheering on Taylor Fritz.

melissa barerra hunterpr
Source: @PLURAL_CO

Melissa Barrera rode to Willy Chavarria’s Spring/Summer 2025 New York Fashion Week runway show on Friday September 6th in a custom lowrider inspired by the Tequila Don Julio 70 Añejo Cristalino Artist Edition bottle designed by Willy Chavarria.

shaq liv worldredeye
Source: WORLD RED EYE

NBA Legend, Shaquille O’Neal, Takes Over LIV Miami as DJ DIESEL on Saturday, September 7th 2024.

kelley flanagn taraink

Bachelor Nation’s Kelley Flanagan attends Oh Polly’s Largest Runway Showcase Yet with 20+ Unreleased Looks – Courtesy of NYFW Shows Powered by Miami Swim Week®

jordan turpin taraink

Jordan Turpin, survivor of the infamous 'Turpin House of Horrors' case, attends Oh Polly's Largest Runway Showcase Yet with 20+ Unreleased Looks – Courtesy of NYFW Shows Powered by Miami Swim Week®

movia katie pang
Influencer and face of the line, Katie Fang at Cetaphil's Softest Spot in the City Gentle Exfoliating SA Line launch event in New York City on September 7th 2024.
