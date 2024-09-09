Grandpa of Accused Georgia School Shooter Says Teen's ‘Evil’ Father Should get Death Penalty for Provoking Massacre

The grandfather of Colt Gray, the accused Georgia school shooter, says the boy's father deserves the death penalty for his alleged role in the massacre, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Charles Polhamus, the maternal grandfather of the 14-year-old suspected gunman, told the New York Post that his former son-in-law, Colin Gray, deserves much of the blame for last week’s mass shooting at Apalachee High School that left two students and two teachers dead.