Elle Macpherson Hit With Horrific Warning by TV Host Over Her Claims Holistic 'Miracle Medicine' Stopped Her Cancer: ‘Someone is Going to Die!’

After Macpherson doubled down on her insistence she was right to snub the advice of 32 doctors to follow traditional treatments for her breast cancer, Kennerley, 70, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2012, blasted: "I understand Elle did what she thought was good for her personally, but the very fact she has resisted any other medical treatment absolutely terrifies me.

"Without question, it will result in the future that somebody will take that line and feel confident enough to try and do it themselves naturally, and someone is going to die."

Kennerley added 60 Minutes was "irresponsible" to recently air a special sit-down with Macpherson about her cancer-fighting methods.

She said for the show to have been "seriously responsible", they should have had an "oncologist who could actually balance Elle's remarks".

Kennerley also fumed: "I believe 60 Minutes was irresponsible by not having an oncologist who would give an alternative point of view.

"They should have absolutely gotten an oncologist that said, 'As an oncologist, I've seen this type of cancer and many other types of cancers in my 30-year career. People who have not followed the advice have died'."