Elle Macpherson Hit With Horrific Warning by TV Host Over Her Claims Holistic 'Miracle Medicine' Stopped Her Cancer: ‘Someone is Going to Die!’
She has been slammed by medics, experts and cancer survivors for insisting she beat the disease by snubbing traditional medicine and only using hippie-style holistic remedies.
RadarOnline.com can now reveal under-fire supermodel Elle Macpherson, 60, has been warned her declarations are set to cost lives.
In a furious tirade against the ex-Victoria’s Secret model – dubbed 'The Body' in her catwalk heyday – Australian TV host Kerri-Anne Kennerley has fumed the beauty's public backing for holistic treatments could have deadly consequences around the world.
After Macpherson doubled down on her insistence she was right to snub the advice of 32 doctors to follow traditional treatments for her breast cancer, Kennerley, 70, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2012, blasted: "I understand Elle did what she thought was good for her personally, but the very fact she has resisted any other medical treatment absolutely terrifies me.
"Without question, it will result in the future that somebody will take that line and feel confident enough to try and do it themselves naturally, and someone is going to die."
Kennerley added 60 Minutes was "irresponsible" to recently air a special sit-down with Macpherson about her cancer-fighting methods.
She said for the show to have been "seriously responsible", they should have had an "oncologist who could actually balance Elle's remarks".
Kennerley also fumed: "I believe 60 Minutes was irresponsible by not having an oncologist who would give an alternative point of view.
"They should have absolutely gotten an oncologist that said, 'As an oncologist, I've seen this type of cancer and many other types of cancers in my 30-year career. People who have not followed the advice have died'."
Macpherson – who has sons Flynn, 26, and Cy, 21, with her financier former partner Arpad 'Arki' Busson, 61 – said during her 60 Minutes she chat felt it was "not logical" to have a mastectomy as she battled breast cancer.
The supermodel was diagnosed with the disease seven years ago – but opted for alternative remedies after having a lumpectomy at the start of her treatment.
She insisted surgery flew in the face of her "belief system" – which led her to rely on an "intuitive, heart-led holistic approach".
Macpherson, who is in remission from cancer, added: "As you can imagine, (the diagnosis) was a bit of a shock.
"i think any woman, most women, when they're diagnosed, don’t think it will to happen to them."
After having a lumpectomy Elle was told her cancer may have spread, and was urged to have a mastectomy, chemotherapy, radiation and hormone replacement.
But she said about the idea of undergoing the gruelling set of treatments: "I sit here cool as a cucumber talking about it but the reality is, you know, it was a very big deep breath moment – let's put it that way.
"You know, it’s not logical. It was just an inner sense. I had a feeling that there was a different way to approach this and I followed it.
"It was a choice of losing my breasts, or losing my life, that I was given. So it was not a vanity choice, let me put it that way.
"It was a natural route in my treatment from within."
Macpherson went against the advice of dozens of doctors by refusing chemotherapy after undergoing a lumpectomy for HER2 positive oestrogen receptive intraductal carcinoma.
She instead had eight months of intense therapy with a team of doctors in Phoenix, Arizona, all specialising in various holistic medicine disciplines.
