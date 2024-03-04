Your tip
WATCH: Moms for Liberty Co-founders Dodge Questions During Tense '60 Minutes' Interview About 'Grooming' and 'Indoctrination' in Schools

moms for liberty cofounders dodge questions minutes interview
Moms for Liberty co-founders Tiffany Justice and Tina Descovich failed to provide direct answers to questions posed by 60 Minutes host Scott Pelley.

By:

Mar. 4 2024, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Moms for Liberty co-founders Tiffany Justice and Tina Descovich failed to provide direct answers to questions posed by 60 Minutes host Scott Pelley over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.

The far-right activist group, which initially formed over COVID-19 school restrictions, recently shifted its focus towards advocating for radical book bans – including materials on racial diversity and sexual identity.

But despite numerous inquiries from Pelley, the two founders consistently sidestepped the issues at hand.

During the interview, Pelley raised concerns about the group's claim that children are being indoctrinated in schools.

Rather than engaging with the questions, Justice and Descovich resorted to what appeared to be rehearsed talking points.

“We love teachers,” Descovich said during the interview on Sunday night. “My children have had the best teachers. I’ve had the greatest teachers that have influenced and impact me. But there are rogue teachers in America’s classrooms right now.”

Source: CBS
“Rogue teachers?” the 60 Minutes host asked.

“Rogue teachers, correct,” Descovich responded. “Parents send their children to school to be educated, not indoctrinated into ideology.”

“What ideology are they being indoctrinated into?” Pelley pressed.

But in response to the CBS reporter’s queries about the alleged indoctrination, Descovich vaguely suggested that children in America struggle with reading.

Source: CBS
“Let’s just say children in America cannot read,” the Moms for Liberty co-founder said.

Pelley then pressed the co-founders further – particularly regarding their usage of the term "grooming" in reference to teachers and librarians.

The 60 Minutes journalist pointed out inflammatory statements made by Moms for Liberty on social media, to which Justice and Descovich failed to provide a substantial explanation.

“We wanted to know about the messages on Moms’ X account, which adopts the extremist smear with: If they don’t like being called groomers, they should stop trying to groom our kids,” Pelley said.

Source: CBS
“Parents send their children to school to be educated, not indoctrinated into ideology.”

“You want to groom our children, and we’re supposed to give you love?” he added while reading another Moms for Liberty social media post. “What are you trying to say?”

“Well, I’m going to say that if…we’d have to see the exact tweet,” Descovich responded. “Tiffany manages our Twitter account.”

“Parents want to partner with their children’s schools,” Justice added. “But we do not co-parent with the government.

The pair’s 60 Minutes interview took a tense turn when Pelley confronted Descovich and Justice and accused the two of being “evasive” regarding the grooming and indoctrination matter.

“You’re being evasive,” the CBS host charged. “You’re being evasive. What ideology are the children being indoctrinated into? What is your fear?”

Source: MEGA
“I think parents’ fears are realized,” Justice answered. “They’re looking at these books where sexual discussions are happening with their children at younger and younger ages.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sunday night’s episode of 60 Minutes was not the first time the Moms for Liberty co-founders were confronted over their controversial claims and allegations.

MSNBC host Joy Reid also confronted Tiffany Justice back in January during another discussion about the Mom for Liberty group’s advocacy for book bans.

