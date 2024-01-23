Megyn Kelly Blasts Joy Reid Over Tense Interview With Moms for Liberty Co-founder Tiffany Justice on Book Bans

Justice claimed the group's mission was not to ban books but rather keep "graphic" content out of public school libraries. Reid followed up by asking about the young adult memoir All Boys Aren’t Blue by author George M. Johnson, which has been banned in 29 school districts for graphic content.

Reid referenced an online resource that allows parents to search keywords in a book and subsequently read "out of context passages" at local school board meetings to support their removal.

"What is the expertise that you have and other Moms for Liberty advocates have to decide that a book, an award-winning book, like All Boys Aren't Boy, isn't appropriate for students to read?" Reid bluntly asked Justice.