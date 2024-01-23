Megyn Kelly Blasts Joy Reid Over Tense Interview With Moms for Liberty Co-founder Tiffany Justice on Book Bans
Megyn Kelly attacked MSNBC's Joy Reid over a tense interview with Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice, in which the news host pressed her on what "expertise" she had to argue for book bans, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During Justice's interview on Friday's edition of The ReidOut, the Moms for Liberty co-founder pushed back on Reid's claim that the conservative advocacy group wanted a de facto book ban nationwide.
Justice claimed the group's mission was not to ban books but rather keep "graphic" content out of public school libraries. Reid followed up by asking about the young adult memoir All Boys Aren’t Blue by author George M. Johnson, which has been banned in 29 school districts for graphic content.
Reid referenced an online resource that allows parents to search keywords in a book and subsequently read "out of context passages" at local school board meetings to support their removal.
"What is the expertise that you have and other Moms for Liberty advocates have to decide that a book, an award-winning book, like All Boys Aren't Boy, isn't appropriate for students to read?" Reid bluntly asked Justice.
Justice fired back, "What a tragic story of a young man who is anally raped by an adult family member," in reference to the banned book.
Kelly caught wind of the interview and blasted Reid on social media before taking the debate to her SiriusXM program, The Megyn Kelly Show.
"This idiot actually wanted to know what “expertise” @4TiffanyJustice has to object to minors in school reading about strap-on dildos & incestual pedophilia," Kelly captioned an X post that featured a video clip of the exchange.
Kelly brought the topic for discussion with guests Emily Jashinsky and Eliana Johnson on Monday's edition of her show. The political pundit opened the conversation by mocking the segment on Reid's show was "all the evil book banning" taking place in states like Florida.
After playing several interview clips, Kelly remarked, "The whole thing is so frustrating. Joy Reid, whenever Tiffany scores a point, Joy Reid tries to interrupt her and shut her down. That's her method of arguing."
Kelly grilled the MSNBC host, "Seriously? What's your expertise to make the point that a book about strap on dildos or pedophilia or anal rape by a family member doesn't belong in K-12 libraries?"
Kelly got animated as she noted precautions parents take to shield their children from specific content and how terrifying the thought is that sending them to school is where they're "most dangerous" and "most exposed" to explicit materials.
"I don't know what Joy Reid is thinking," Kelly told her guests. "I don't want to know about Joy Reid's weird sexual predilections or what she thinks is okay content for minors. But it's not the same as what I think.
"And if she wants to expose her kid to that stuff she can go right away and do it," Kelly continued. "But on her own time and her own dime, not on my taxpayer money."
Kelly concluded her rant but adding, "It's absurd to pretend it's a ban because you can't get it in your school library."
Kelly and her guests then applauded Justice's performance on Reid's show as they highlighted the "weakness" of the MSNBC host's argument because websites containing adult content are banned at school.