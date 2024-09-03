Home > Celebrity > Elle Macpherson REVEALED: The Squad of Quack Doctors Who Treated Elle Macpherson as She Refused Chemotherapy to Secretly Battle Her Breast Cancer Source: MEGA Elle Macpherson claimed to cure her breast cancer using a "holistic" approach. By: Radar Staff Sept. 3 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Elle Macpherson credited an unconventional "holistic" treatment plan for curing her breast cancer. The supermodel was diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago. While she was initially recommended to undergo treatments like chemotherapy and radiation by 32 cancer doctors, Macpherson, 60, refused. Now, she says she's cancer-free thanks to an unconventional approach led by a team of doctors she personally assembled, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Macpherson was diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago.

In an interview with Australian Women's Weekly, Macpherson revealed she was diagnosed with HER2-positive oestrogen-receptive intraductal carcinoma after having a lumpectomy. At the time, doctors reportedly suggested she should have a mastectomy with radiation, chemotherapy, hormone therapy and reconstructive surgery. Instead of following the advice of over two-dozen cancer doctors, Macpherson instead chose "an intuitive, heart-led, holistic approach".

Source: @Zachbushmd/Instagram Macpherson previously said she "learned so much" from "friend" Dr. Zach Bush, who has slammed chemotherapy.

She said it wasn't an easy decision to opt for a "holistic" approach instead of traditional medicine after she received the diagnosis. The 60-year-old explained: "I chose a holistic approach. Saying no to standard medical solutions was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. But saying no to my own inner sense would have been even harder. "Sometimes an authentic choice from the heart makes no sense to others... but it doesn’t have to. "People thought I was crazy but I knew I had to make a choice that truly resonated with me. To me, that meant addressing emotional as well as physical factors associated with breast cancer. It was time for deep, inner reflection. And that took courage."

Her treatment plan was certainly unconventional – and included a primary doctor, a doctor of naturopathy, a holistic dentist, an osteopath, a chiropractor and two therapists. She rented a home in Phoenix, Arizona, where she regularly met with the "holistic" crew. Among her orbit was Dr. Zach Bush, a former internal medicine doctor who has slammed chemotherapy as a "business that is driven by the fear of death". Macpherson previously said: "I've since learned so much from my friend Dr. Zach Bush – a physician and internationally recognized educator and thought leader on the microbiome as it relates to health, disease and food systems – about the link between our soil and our wellbeing."

Source: @simonelaubscherphd/Instagram Laubscher claimed she "successfully treated" her breast cancer with vegan supplements.

Bush previously claimed there were links between gut health and autism – and warned antibiotics heighten the risk of depression, though neither have been proven in high-quality reviewed studies. Bush, on his website, said: "There is no cancer in human history that occurred due to a lack of chemotherapy in that person. "We are not looking for a root cause in our therapies, how can they ever be successful? Step one to overcoming cancer is to love those cells back into the community of your body. "Cancer is just the symptom."

Another close friend who reportedly influenced Macpherson's treatment was Dr. Sara Siso, a self-described "world-famous plant-based healer" who claimed she cured her own cervical cancer with juice cleanses and a "detox". Macpherson previously detailed her close friendship with Siso, saying: "My system also responds favorably to vegetable juicing, using recipes from my friend Dr. Sara Siso, a holistic health practitioner, plant-based healer and raw food chef."

On Siso's website, she claimed she "watched the doctors poison" her sister Dina in 1997 with "chemotherapy, radiation and surgery" after a stage four liver cancer diagnosis. Two months after Dina's death, Siso was diagnosed with cervical cancer. Siso said: "After witnessing what my sister went through...I decided to refuse the conventional methods and cure myself in a natural way. "I thanked the doctor for my wake-up call and left the office with a smile on my face, knowing deep inside that I could cure myself. I immediately started my detox program and within three weeks of cleansing I was cancer-free."

Source: MEGA Macpherson split with her anti-vaxxer boyfriend Dr. Andrew Wakefield in 2021.

Siso was not the only person guiding Macpherson's treatments who claimed they cured their own cancer. Dr. Simoné Laubscher, a functional nutritionist and naturopath who helped formulate the model's WelleCo brand beauty supplements, claimed she "successfully treated" her breast cancer using her "Rejuv Wellness vegan supplements". In 2021, Macpherson split with anti-vaxxer Dr. Andrew Wakefield, whom she dated for two years. Wakefield falsely claimed there were links between the MMR vaccine and autism.

