Chris Brown's Furious Ex-Housekeeper Demands Judge Force Scandal-Plagued Musician To Sit for Grilling in 'Vicious' Dog Attack Lawsuit

Her lawsuit alleges Brown's "aggressive" 200+ lbs Caucasian Shepherd, Hades, "brutally mauled, bit and attacked her" when she was working at his Los Angeles home in December 2020.

She was taking out the trash when Hades appeared "out of nowhere" and overpowered her.

The complaint included graphic photos of the "extensive injuries" she suffered in the attack that left her "on the ground bleeding profusely, with large chunks of skin missing from her face, arms, and body, and fearing she (was) going to die".

Avila also claimed "nerves and bones had been ripped off of her arms and face".