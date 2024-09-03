Police Arrest Boyfriend in Connection with Fatal Shooting of University of Wisconsin National-Title Winning Gymnast

National-title winning gymnast Kara Welsh (left) was allegedly shot to death at an off-campus apartment by her boyfriend Chad Richards (right), cops said.

According to Whitewater police, Kara Welsh, 21, was shot after an altercation at a campus-area apartment on Aug. 30 by Chad T. Richards, her 23-year-old boyfriend.

When officers arrived, a woman, later identified as Welsh, had been shot multiple times and was dead , officials said.

Authorities said Richards was present when officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at the apartment.

The shooting allegedly took place after an altercation between Welsh and her boyfriend, police said.

The shooting took place at a residence, about a mile east of the school’s main grounds , listed on a university web page as off-campus housing.

“Through investigation, it was determined that leading up to the shooting, an altercation had occurred between the two," police said.

In a statement from the university’s athletic department, the victim was a vault “phenom” who holds four of the eight highest vault scores in the team’s history.

Welsh was a business management major from Illinois . She won an individual national title on the vault for the gymnastics team last year, according to the school.

Welsh holds four of the top eight scores on vault at the university.

"To put into words the impact Kara had on the Warhawk community is impossible," coach Jen Regan said in the statement. "A powerful athlete, dedicated teammate, and the light in everyone's dark days, Kara truly lifted each and every one of us up in her time as a Warhawk gymnast."

In a message to students, faculty and staff members, University Chancellor Corey King said, “We know the news of Kara’s death is heartbreaking for our close-knit university community. It is a time when we are all called upon to support one another, to process, and to grieve.”

King said memorial services will be announced when details are available and counseling is available to those who need it.