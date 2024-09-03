Home > Celebrity > Madonna Cougar Queen Madonna 'Picked Out' 28-Year-Old Boy Toy for New Lover as She Knew He'd Be Her 'Slave': 'She Has Him Whipped!' Source: MEGA Madonna's new boyfriend is following strict rules. By: Perry Carpenter Sept. 3 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Madonna and her new boy toy Akeem Morris can't seem to keep their hands off each other. RadarOnline.com can reveal cougar Madonna has the Jamaican-born soccer stud following rules fit for a material girl.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Madonna/Instagram Madonna posted a picture with Morris from a recent Italian getaway.

A source revealed: "She’s subjected Akeem to a bunch of dating 'rules' and strict conditions. "And he's agreed to them because he's hot and willing to pay the rub."

Madonna, 65, is showering Morris, 28, with extravagant clothes, gifts, and first-class travel and it is all done on her terms. The insider continued: "She’s very strict. He's living in her place and just because he's sharing her bed, doesn't mean he gets to sleep in it. She does, and he has to go to sleep and get up when she does, no matter what."

Article continues below advertisement

The Vogue songstress has also banned her boyfriend from watching sports and TV when they spend time together – unless she picks it out. Her controlling ways have gotten worse since her son David Banda, 18, moved out to shack up with his gal pal, Maria Atuesta, 21, only to claim he didn't have enough money for food.

Article continues below advertisement

The situation with her son was completely "stressing" Madonna out – even if the Nepo baby was just joking. A source said: "It really upsets her that David is even joking about this.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Madonna/Instagram Madonna's son's "joke" stressed out the singer.

"When she's upset, her natural reaction is to get even more controlling with the people around her, so Akeem is feeling the squeeze." Her fix for the problem seems to be putting her new boyfriend on her payroll.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider continued: "He runs errands for her, takes notes if she suddenly has a creative idea or wants an email written – even in the middle of the night." Unlike her last boyfriend Josh Popper, who split with the Like a Virgin singer in June over issues about "freedom", Morris is willing to play the game.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Madonna wrapped her famed Celebration Tour in May.

The source said: "He doesn't seem to mind and seems to be wildly attracted to her. He can't keep his hands off her, which she loves! "She's convinced he's very happy, but her friends are warning her to tone down her demands or she'll eventually drive this guy away too."

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, Madonna and Morris' relationship comes shortly after the Like a Prayer hitmaker's biopic was confirmed to be back on track after getting temporarily canceled. An insider told us the upcoming flick will be "explosive" and focus on Madonna's health scare last year as well as her recent jaunts with much younger lovers. A source said: "This biopic is going to be explosive. Madonna is renowned for not holding back, and this movie is going to be as sexy and dark as her 1990s behind-the-scenes film Truth or Dare and her Sex coffee table book. "She's also going to tell all about how she almost died in 2023, her new string of young lovers, and how she's been battling back to health and getting closer to her kids." Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Powered by RedCircle