Madonna Faces Backlash for Bringing Kelly Ripa Onstage Over Longtime Backup Singers Niki + Donna

Madonna fans are "hung up" that she brought Kelly Ripa up on the stage and snubbed her longtime backup singers, Niki Haris and Donna De Lory , who were in the audience at the same show, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 65-year-old Material Girl singer appeared to snub her two ex-backup singers during her Madison Square Garden concert on Monday after the pair teased a possible reunion and were allegedly gifted the front row tickets by Madonna herself.

Not only did she fail to acknowledge her old pals, but she opted to invite Ripa to the stage instead, prompting whispers from audience members anticipating a reunion among the trio.

Haris and De Lory go back to the '80s with Madonna, working with her from 1987 until 2001. The pair were featured in her 1991 documentary, Truth or Dare, and her iconic music videos like Vogue.