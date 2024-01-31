Madonna Faces Backlash for Bringing Kelly Ripa Onstage Over Longtime Backup Singers Niki + Donna
Madonna fans are "hung up" that she brought Kelly Ripa up on the stage and snubbed her longtime backup singers, Niki Haris and Donna De Lory, who were in the audience at the same show, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 65-year-old Material Girl singer appeared to snub her two ex-backup singers during her Madison Square Garden concert on Monday after the pair teased a possible reunion and were allegedly gifted the front row tickets by Madonna herself.
Not only did she fail to acknowledge her old pals, but she opted to invite Ripa to the stage instead, prompting whispers from audience members anticipating a reunion among the trio.
Haris and De Lory go back to the '80s with Madonna, working with her from 1987 until 2001. The pair were featured in her 1991 documentary, Truth or Dare, and her iconic music videos like Vogue.
But instead of seeing them reunite with the Queen of Pop for her 40th anniversary Celebration tour at the Garden, which almost didn't happen because of Madonna's terrifying health emergency last year, they appeared to be looked over for a bigger name in the audience — the Live! With Kelly and Mark host.
Reunion rumblings began last week when the singing duo —who now perform together as Niki + Donna — spoke about Madonna's tour on the Pop Shop podcast.
When asked about possibly joining Madonna on the stage again, Haris said, “I have no right to give any information that is not completely confirmed as of this moment.”
She added, "With that said, we take joy wherever we can find it – if it’s on our stage, at Madison Square Garden, wherever the joy is. In [Madonna’s] living room…. The bottom line is, we’re in town."
Fans allegedly overheard De Lory talking about the possible reunion during a meet and greet at one of their recent shows.
“She said they wouldn’t be mic’d or anything, which led me to believe maybe [Madonna] would make them ‘Vogue’ judges,” a source told Page Six.
While everyone else seemed to be angry, her backup singers didn't seem to mind and shared several videos from the show.
But that never happened. During the voguing contest, Madonna called up an audience member, her family, and friends to the stage but not either of her ex-backup singers.
In the past, everyone made the cut for the contest, including Madge's daughter, Lourdes, her son, Rocco, her boyfriend, Joshua Popper, and even her personal chef.
