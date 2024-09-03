Home > Celebrity > Ben Affleck Has Ben Kicked Kick Kennedy? Affleck 'Secretly Back Together With Ex Jennifer Garner' After Jennifer Lopez Split: 'It Started Months Ago — They're So Happy' Source: MEGA Sources say Ben Affleck is "secretly back together" with Jennifer Garner following his split from Jennifer Lopez. By: Connor Surmonte Sept. 3 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck's rumored romance with Kick Kennedy appears to have been short lived. RadarOnline.com can reveal Affleck and Jennifer Garner are "secretly back together" two weeks after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce – and just days after the Justice League star was rumored to be seeing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s 36-year-old daughter. An insider said: "It started months ago. Just look at how happy they look. They've gotten a second chance at love."

Source: MEGA Affleck and Garner shortly before their split in June 2015.

With Lopez and Kennedy now out of the picture, Garner has apparently been there for the Oscar winner unlike anyone else. The insider continued: "She was a total rock for Ben as his marriage to J.Lo crumbled. He values Jen's advice enormously. He knows he's incredibly lucky to have her. She's kept him focused and positive.

"The way Jen's been there for Ben has only strengthened his belief that she was so good for him as a wife and partner. He just has so much respect for Jen and how she lives her life." Affleck and Garner, both 52, have reportedly grown so close she was seen letting herself into the Air actor's $100,000-a-month rental property shortly after he moved out of the $60million mansion he shared with Lopez.

Source: MEGA Affleck was spotted outside his new "bachelor pad" shortly after Lopez filed for divorce last month.

The source said: "Her constant comings and goings at Ben's rental, the fact he trusts her to just come in... the signs were definitely there for a lot of people." Garner was also at Affleck's 52nd birthday celebration on August 15. It was the same day she posted photos to Instagram from a recent "dream trip" to Japan. Though the Juno actress only shared images of herself on the getaway, sources say Affleck was also on the five-night trip.

An insider said: "He joined Jen, which is a huge sign he's not holding back and is wooing her again." Taking their firstborn Violet, 18, to Yale last month for her freshman year of college also apparently brought a lot of feelings back to the surface for the former couple. The source continued: "These family events are always so special, and each occasion serves as a reminder to both Ben and Jen about the good times they shared together. "Things are just seamless and without any pressure or stress – which is something Ben would privately admit he didn't have with J.Lo.

Source: MEGA An insider said: "She was a total rock for Ben as his marriage to J.Lo crumbled."

"As passionate as that relationship was for a while, it didn't hold a candle to the way he clicks with Jen, who totally gets who he is." Although Garner couldn't save her and Affleck's marriage 10 years ago, her love never faltered. She famously said after they announced their split in 2015: "I didn't marry the big fat movie star; I married him. And I would go back and remake that decision. "You can't have these three babies and so much of what we had. He's the love of my life. What am I going to do about that?"

Garner continued at the time: "He's the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He's just a complicated guy. "I always say, 'When his sun shines on you, you feel it.' But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it's cold. He can cast quite a shadow." Lopez is feeling that shadow now.

Source: MEGA Affleck with his and Garner's kids Samuel (left) and Fin (right) shortly after Lopez filed for divorce on August 20.

Affleck – who had "not.going.anywhere." engraved on the singer's green diamond engagement ring – has become unrecognizable since his and Lopez's marriage began disintegrating earlier this year due to their disparate feelings about fame and public scrutiny. But Affleck still has his demons, and Garner is said to be "so proud of him for the way he's worked so hard to get sober and be a good dad". An insider said: "Jen is seeing the Ben she fell in love with. The kids are thrilled seeing their parents together, and that's all that matters to Ben and Jen. They're figuring this out, and they're doing it on their own terms."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck in Los Angeles on August 20 – which also happened to be the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony. She listed the pair's date of separation as April 26 and indicated there was no pre-nup in place when they officially tied the knot in July 2022. A source said after the couple's split: “The timing of the divorce was a big f--- you to Ben."

Source: MEGA Affleck was spotted with RFK Jr.'s 36-year-old daughter Kathleen 'Kick' Kennedy shortly after his split from Lopez.

Meanwhile, Affleck was rumored to be secretly dating Kathleen 'Kick' Kennedy in the wake of his split from Lopez. Although the Argo actor was spotted with the 36-year-old Kennedy late last month, his spokesperson denied the romance rumors. Affleck's rep said: "There is no truth to any of it. I don't know if they even know each other." Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

