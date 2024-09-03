Home > Celebrity > Prince Harry Sad Harry's Diana Hideaway: 'Lonely' Prince 'Holed Himself Up at Tragic Mom's Family Home' During UK Funeral Visit Source: MEGA Prince Harry stayed at his late mother's ancestral estate during his recent solo trip to the U.K. By: Haley Gunn Sept. 3 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Prince Harry escaped to his late mother Princess Diana's ancestral home. During his recent solo trip to the U.K., the Duke of Sussex, 39, visited his uncle, Charles Spencer, at Althorp House after he made a surprise appearance at the memorial service for Lord Robert Fellowes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Harry made a solo trip to the U.K. to attend the funeral of his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes.

While Prince William also attended the funeral service, insiders said the feuding brothers kept their distance from each other at St. Mary's Church. A source said: "Most people were astounded that Harry came. He was on remarkably good form – and you could tell he was very pleased to see everybody. And he was very pleased that he had come over."

Source: MEGA After attending the funeral, Harry stayed at his late mother Princess Diana's ancestral home, Althorp House.

The Duke of Sussex's trip across the pond followed claims the 39-year-old wants to spend more time in his native England – and is seeking advice on how to make frequent trips a possibility amid his ongoing rift with his family. Sources claimed Harry was left feeling "overshadowed" by his wife Meghan Markle on their recent trips to Nigeria and Colombia – which only added to his growing frustrations about life in the U.S.

Source: MEGA Insiders claim Harry wants to spend more time in the U.K. as he's feeling "overshadowed" by wife Meghan Markle.

Insiders said: "Harry is feeling more and more isolated in California, which is why he has been reconnecting with old friends back home. "The Colombia trip also really highlighted how Meghan is comfortable stepping into the spotlight, while Harry cuts a very sulky, unhappy figure in the background. "He wants to carve out a way back into royal life back in the UK and is seeking counsel from old friends and associates."

Royal biographer Angela Levin highlighted how unhappy the father-of-two has looked as he's been "pushed out of the way" by the Duchess of Sussex. Levin said: "You could say Harry is not even the spare to his wife. He's almost nothing. She treats him horrendously. If you look at the filming of them in Colombia and Africa, he is not asked anything. He's pushed out of the way. "I was completely and utterly astonished to learn that Harry is trying to call in his old friends to help him get back within his own family."

Source: MEGA Harry has reportedly called on old friends for advice in mending his broken relationship with his family members.

While Harry is reportedly calling on old friends to help him "get back within" the good graces of his royal family members, William is said to be "adamant" about keeping his gossiping younger brother far away from his family. Royal biographer Christopher Andersen said: "Things probably have never been worse between the brothers than they are now. "William and Charles have pretty much made the joint decision to effectively cut Harry out of their lives, at least for the time being. There is no sign of a reconciliation on the horizon, and everyone involved seems to have pretty much come to terms with that."

Andersen added: "I really don't think Harry and Meghan would be making what looks like royal tours to Nigeria and Colombia if they thought a thaw in the relationship was possible. Everyone knows how angry the king and Prince William get every time the Sussexes behave as if they are still working members of the royal family. "That being said, we have to remember that William is carrying a very heavy psychological burden at the moment. He is deeply upset that his wife and his father are battling cancer at the same time. He must keep a brave face not only for his three young children but also for the sake of the monarchy."

