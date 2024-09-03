CNN Slammed for 'Shameless Hour of Kamala Harris Propaganda' — With VP Slammed as 'Flip-Flopping Lightweight'

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

CNN has been slammed after Kamala Harris' first proper sit-down interview with the network. RadarOnline.com can reveal political commentator Andrew Neil believes some Donald Trump supporters fear the former president "still can't stop" the "flip-flopping" Democratic candidate.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Neil questioned why Harris' "lap dog" Tim Walz was present for the CNN interview.

Although it was 39 days since Joe Biden stepped aside – making Harris the Democratic presidential nominee – the vice president had not sat down for a broadcast interview. That all changed when Harris and her 2024 running mate Tim Walz finally sat down with CNN's Dana Brash.

In an op-ed for Daily Mail, Neil skewered the network over the treatment of Harris and her "emotional support dog" Walz. Neil said CNN had basically "thrown in the towel" by allowing Walz to take part in the interview.

Article continues below advertisement

CNN - KAMALA HARRIS INTERVIEW BY DANA BASH [FULL LENGTH] pic.twitter.com/VUbp34OLjR — The Gas Stove (@TheGasStovee) August 30, 2024 Source: Twitter Kamala Harris and Tim Walz sat down with CNN's Dana Bash.

He added: "As president, Harris would have to deal with the world's most powerful dictators, like Russia's Putin and China's Xi. "Yet she doesn't feel up to facing a middling broadcast journalist like Bash on her own?"

Article continues below advertisement

Neil also blasted the interview for having even more "protective guardrails" since the network allowed it to be pre-recorded. He continued: "Harris's people (probably rightly) concluded that 'live' was too risky." Neil also questioned why CNN billed the interview as an hour-long primetime extravaganza when it lasted less than 30 minutes. He said: "The rest of the 60 minutes was padded out with footage and soundbites that would not have been out of place in a Harris-Walz campaign commercial, during which Bash was far too cozy and friendly with the pair for a supposedly independent journalist."

Article continues below advertisement

Breakdown of CNN interview:

Restate all the attacks on Harris/Walz = 90%

Actual policy questions = 10% https://t.co/WW9M7w8jX3 — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) August 30, 2024 Source: Twitter One site broke down VP Harris' interview.

According to Neil, Bash "had her moments", but they were few and far between. She failed to ask proper follow-up questions about the Democratic candidate's "clearly rehearsed answers". Walz was also largely ignored by Bash – but when he did get his "moment in the sun, he showed he was up there with Harris when it came to dissembling".

Article continues below advertisement

Neil claimed the interview taught viewers nothing new about Harris and the interview allowed Harris to emerge unscathed by not pushing her on any specific issues or her policies. He wrote: "In essence, Harris remains a mediocre lightweight given to glib answers with no substance." As the Harris-Trump debate on September 10 approaches, Neil claims the stage will be Trump's chance to exploit the weaknesses Harris displayed in the interview. Neil said: "The fear among Republican strategists is that Trump is still not doing the heavy lifting required to get across Harris' weak record of almost zero achievements."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Neil also brought up fears Trump may not be able to beat Harris in November.

In one of the latest polls, Harris and Trump are essentially neck and neck in the race for the White House. In a broader four-way contest, Harris and Trump are deadlocked at 45% while independent candidates Cornel West and Jill Stein scrape by with just 1% each. When West and Stein are removed from the equation, the race remains just as tight. Harris holds a razor-thin 2-point lead over Trump 48% to 46% – a margin so slim it's well within the statistical margin of error. Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Powered by RedCircle