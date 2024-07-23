Chris Brown Branded ‘Violent Man’ in Wake of $50M Lawsuit Accusing Him of Assaulting Four Concertgoers
Chris Brown was branded a "violent man" by internet critics after he was slapped with a $50 million lawsuit accusing him of assaulting four concertgoers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The latest allegation against Brown, 35, was filed by four individuals who claimed the rapper and his entourage attacked them backstage at his July 19 show in Fort Worth, Texas.
Plaintiffs Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush, and Da Marcus Powell filed the lawsuit against Brown in Harris County, Texas, on Monday.
The lawsuit alleges the plaintiffs were attending Brown's 11:11 Tour at Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth when they were invited backstage. While backstage, a member of the singer's entourage allegedly reminded Brown that he had "beef" with Bush.
The lawsuit stated Brown responded: "Oh yeah, we were. What’s up, n****? I don’t forget s**t."
According to court documents, Brown and between seven and 10 of his men proceeded to follow the plaintiffs into a hallway and attacked Bush and his friends. In the midst of the melee, Parker was allegedly cornered in a stairway and repeatedly punched, kicked and stomped on for 10 minutes.
The plaintiffs have demanded a temporary restraining order and are seeking $50 million from Brown, Live Nation, Sinko Ceej, Hood Boss and Yella Beezy.
Online, social media users reacted to news of Brown's latest assault accusations.
One X users simply branded the rapper as: "Nothing but a violent man."
Another user replied: "So he doesn’t only assault women, but he assaults men too… *shocker*."
A third included a gif of an eye-rolling emoji and noted: "Nobody is surprised about this."
Many of the comments appeared to reference Brown's troubled past — including physically assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.
As this outlet previously reported, Brown was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats after a domestic violence incident with the Diamonds singer. Rihanna sustained visible injuries to her face and was hospitalized over the incident.
Brown pleaded guilty to a felony charge in June of that same year and accepted a plea deal, which included community labor, five years of probation and domestic violence counseling.
Since the incident with Rihanna, Brown has been involved in multiple separate altercations, as well as other brushes with the law, including violating his probation.
