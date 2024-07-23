Chris Brown Branded ‘Violent Man’ in Wake of $50M Lawsuit Accusing Him of Assaulting Four Concertgoers

The plaintiffs have demanded a temporary restraining order and are seeking $50 million from Brown, Live Nation, Sinko Ceej, Hood Boss and Yella Beezy.

Online, social media users reacted to news of Brown's latest assault accusations.

One X users simply branded the rapper as: "Nothing but a violent man."

Another user replied: "So he doesn’t only assault women, but he assaults men too… *shocker*."

A third included a gif of an eye-rolling emoji and noted: "Nobody is surprised about this."