REVEALED: Clint Eastwood's Longtime Partner Christina Sandera's Cause of Death
The cause of death of Clint Eastwood's longtime partner Christina Sandera has been confirmed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Sandera unexpected passed away at age 61 on July 18. The Monterrey County Health Department said she passed away after suffering a heart attack.
Sandera's death certificate reportedly lists her immediate cause as cardiac arrhythmia with atherosclerotic coronary artery disease noted as an additional condition.
According to The Post, cardiac arrhythmia refers to an abnormality that can cause the heart to beat too fast or too slow or at an inconsistent rhythm.
Eastwood, 94, confirmed his longtime girlfriend's passing last week in a statement that read: "Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much."
Eastwood and Sandera had been together since 2014, the same year they met while she was working as a hostess at his Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.
While the couple have kept a relatively low-profile over the years, Sandera accompanied Eastwood to numerous red carpet events over the years for various film premieres and award shows.
During their 10-year romance, Sandera grew close with Eastwood's family.
The actor's 27-year-old daughter, Morgan, recently broke her silence on what she called a "devastating loss" for her family.
On Instagram stories, Morgan shared a group photo from her wedding day. The picture featured Morgan in her wedding dress alongside husband Tanner Koopmans. Eastwood stood by his daughter's side and smiled, while Sandera posed next to the groom.
Morgan wrote in text over the photo: "A devastating loss for our whole family. Thank you Christina for being a good partner to my Dad. you will be greatly missed."
Tragically, sources claimed the 94-year-old director has taken a turn for the worse in the wake of his sweetheart's death.
An insider revealed: "Clint has deteriorated in recent years to the point where it’s beyond hiding."
"He’s lost weight, he’s frail and gaunt, and he can’t walk without a noticeable hunchback. Getting around comes with a lot of effort and struggle."
The source continued: "Clint and Christina had such a love for each other after more than a decade together that few people share."
"We just hope Clint realizes Christina wasn’t his whole way of life, and he doesn’t become even more of a recluse than he already is."
