Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Christina Sandera

REVEALED: Clint Eastwood's Longtime Partner Christina Sandera's Cause of Death

Composite photo of Christina Sandera and Clint Eastwood.
Source: By: MEGA

Christina Sandera's cause of death has been revealed.

By:

Jul. 23 2024, Published 6:41 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The cause of death of Clint Eastwood's longtime partner Christina Sandera has been confirmed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Sandera unexpected passed away at age 61 on July 18. The Monterrey County Health Department said she passed away after suffering a heart attack.

Article continues below advertisement
clint eastwood daughter mourns devastating loss christina sandera radar
Source: By: MEGA

Sandera unexpectedly passed away at age 61 last week, Eastwood announced in a statement.

Sandera's death certificate reportedly lists her immediate cause as cardiac arrhythmia with atherosclerotic coronary artery disease noted as an additional condition.

According to The Post, cardiac arrhythmia refers to an abnormality that can cause the heart to beat too fast or too slow or at an inconsistent rhythm.

Article continues below advertisement

Eastwood, 94, confirmed his longtime girlfriend's passing last week in a statement that read: "Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
clint eastwood daughter mourns devastating loss christina sandera ig post
Source: By: @MORGANEASTWOOD@INSTAGRAM

Eastwood's daughter Morgan recently shared a touching tribute to Sandera on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Eastwood and Sandera had been together since 2014, the same year they met while she was working as a hostess at his Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.

While the couple have kept a relatively low-profile over the years, Sandera accompanied Eastwood to numerous red carpet events over the years for various film premieres and award shows.

During their 10-year romance, Sandera grew close with Eastwood's family.

Article continues below advertisement
christina sandera
Source: By: MEGA

Eastwood met Sandera in 2014 when she was working at his restaurant and hotel in Carmel, California.

MORE ON:
Christina Sandera
Article continues below advertisement

The actor's 27-year-old daughter, Morgan, recently broke her silence on what she called a "devastating loss" for her family.

On Instagram stories, Morgan shared a group photo from her wedding day. The picture featured Morgan in her wedding dress alongside husband Tanner Koopmans. Eastwood stood by his daughter's side and smiled, while Sandera posed next to the groom.

Morgan wrote in text over the photo: "A devastating loss for our whole family. Thank you Christina for being a good partner to my Dad. you will be greatly missed."

Article continues below advertisement
clint eastwood seen at daughters wedding katielovesdisney ig
Source: By: @KATIE_LOVES_DISNEY/INSTAGRAM

Sources said fears for Eastwood's health have increased since Sandera's death.

Article continues below advertisement

Tragically, sources claimed the 94-year-old director has taken a turn for the worse in the wake of his sweetheart's death.

An insider revealed: "Clint has deteriorated in recent years to the point where it’s beyond hiding."

"He’s lost weight, he’s frail and gaunt, and he can’t walk without a noticeable hunchback. Getting around comes with a lot of effort and struggle."

Article continues below advertisement

The source continued: "Clint and Christina had such a love for each other after more than a decade together that few people share."

"We just hope Clint realizes Christina wasn’t his whole way of life, and he doesn’t become even more of a recluse than he already is."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar

More to come...

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.