Chris Brown's Security Guard Tries to Help Singer Avoid Being Served Legal Papers Over $1.3 Million Judgment

Chris Brown was served with court documents over a recent court judgment he was hit with as part of a lawsuit — but a security guard at his home worked hard to prevent it from happening. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, City National Bank said it hired a process server to have Brown served with the legal paperwork at his home in Tarzana, California.

The bank said the server said he made his first attempt on February 29. However, he said the security guard out front told him Brown didn't even live there — despite his name being on the deed. The server said, "I arrived at the location and it was a gated property with no access, I was able to speak with the security on site and he stated the subject doesn’t live there and he doesn’t know who the subject is."

The server made 3 other attempts but failed due to the gate being closed. On Mach 5, the server said he served a security guard at the home. In addition, a copy of the judgment was failed to Brown. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, City National Bank sued Brown and various other defendants over an unpaid loan in Georgia court. The defendants took out a loan to buy a series of Popeyes restaurants.

In September 2023, the bank filed docs in Los Angeles court to register the judgment, which will allow it to start the collection process in California. CNB was granted a default judgment of $1.7 million in August 2023. Brown did not respond to the case. In the filing to register the judgment, CNB only asked for $1.3 million from Brown.

The court entered CNB's sister-state judgment and told Brown he had 30 days to respond to the case or it would be final. In addition, the musician was warned if he didn't engage in the case, his wages and property could be seized.

“This court may order that a writ of execution or other enforcement may issue. Your wages, money, and property could be taken without further warning from the court,” the filing read. “If enforcement procedures have already been issued, the property levied on will not be distributed until 30 days after you are served with this notice.” Brown has yet to respond.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Brown is in the middle of a separate $70 million lawsuit brought by his ex-housekeeper over a vicious dog attack at his home.