Chris Brown Sued for $15 Million by Concert Security Guard 'Severely Injured' During Alleged 'Prison Yard Beat Down' in Backstage VIP Area

Chris Brown has been sued again over an alleged assault that reportedly took place at one of his shows over the weekend.

This time, Brown was called out by a security guard who said he was "severely injured" trying to protect four concert-goers who were being "brutalized" by the musician and his entourage.

RadarOnline.com got an exclusive first look at the complaint filed Wednesday, July 24, on behalf of Frederick Overpeck, the 58-year-old head of back-house security at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, who said he was caught up in what he described as a "prison yard beat down" on the night of July 20.