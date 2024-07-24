Chris Brown Sued for $15 Million by Concert Security Guard 'Severely Injured' During Alleged 'Prison Yard Beat Down' in Backstage VIP Area
Chris Brown has been sued again over an alleged assault that reportedly took place at one of his shows over the weekend.
This time, Brown was called out by a security guard who said he was "severely injured" trying to protect four concert-goers who were being "brutalized" by the musician and his entourage.
RadarOnline.com got an exclusive first look at the complaint filed Wednesday, July 24, on behalf of Frederick Overpeck, the 58-year-old head of back-house security at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, who said he was caught up in what he described as a "prison yard beat down" on the night of July 20.
In his complaint, Overpeck, a former correctional officer, said he "narrowly escaped" the alleged "unprovoked" violence by Brown, 35, and his associates in a VIP area after the show. The "father and husband" claimed to have suffered a cracked vertebrae in his neck during the ordeal that left him unable to work, and is seeking "compensatory and punitive damages" amounting to no less than $15 million.
The security guard alleged Brown "and his paid entourage began to brutally and severely beat four fans who were attending a VIP meet and greet". He recalled allegedly seeing Brown "throw the first punch" before the Run It! singer "directed the violence that occurred".
Concert guests Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush, and Da Marcus Powell filed their own $50 million lawsuit on Monday. Among those named in the legal filing were: Brown, Omololu Akinlolu AKA "Hood Boss", Markies Conway AKA "Yella Breezy", an unnamed man known as "Sinko Ceej", and the entertainment company LiveNation.
Their complaint read: "The unprovoked violence included multiple strikes to the Plaintiffs' heads and chests, and ultimately involved stomping them while they were down."
Overpeck's lawsuit stated the security guard "attempted to intervene to stop the violence" but he "was instead thrown out of the way, while at the same time Brown yelled racial slurs, demanding that his entourage join in and beat the four fans."
When the venue employee turned his attention to Parker – who suffered the most severe injuries out of the four alleged victims – Brown's crew "continued to kick and stomp victim Parker, and in the process repeatedly kicked [Overpeck] as well, severely injuring him," according to the complaint.
The filing also stated: "Notably, one of Brown's crew launched his 300 plus pound body on top of Parker and [Overpeck]."
Parker was hospitalized for head injuries and "has received continuing medical treatment, and will need to undergo extensive medical treatment for the damages he suffered in the attack", court filings said. Bush, Lewis, and Powell allegedly "suffered bodily injuries, including neck, shoulder, and back injuries".
Anthony Buzbee, the attorney representing the concert-goers as well as the security guard, told RadarOnline.com: "The attitude that, because you are a star that you are above the law, doesn’t work here in Texas. We look forward to the trial of this case."