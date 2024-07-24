Chris Brown and Posse Slapped With Temporary Restraining Order in $50M Lawsuit Over Alleged 'Brutal' Backstage Concert Attack
Chris Brown has been slapped with a temporary restraining order after the singer and his pals were accused of "brutally" beating up four men backstage at one of his shows.
RadarOnline.com obtained a copy of the new court order barring Brown, 35, and the other defendants from "tampering or destroying necessary evidence" from the case. The accused were also given five days to hand over photos, videos, and text messages linked to the incident.
Larry Parker, Da Marcus Powell, Joseph Lewis, and Parker Bush filed the $50 million lawsuit on Monday, claiming they were jumped by the Run It! singer and his "entourage of assailants" on July 20 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The Denton County men said they were "severely injured" in the attack that Brown allegedly "participated in and directed".
Brown — who has pleaded guilty to violent acts in the past, including the felony assault of his ex, Rihanna, in 2009 — is being sued along with Omololu Akinlolu AKA "Hood Boss", Markies Conway AKA "Yella Breezy", an unnamed man known as "Sinko Ceej", and the entertainment company LiveNation.
The complaint read: "The unprovoked violence included multiple strikes to the Plaintiffs' heads and chests, and ultimately involved stomping them while they were down."
The alleged victims said that after the concert, they were invited into a VIP area where Bush "approached Brown to shake his hand and congratulate him on a good show."
But things took a turn when someone reminded the musician that he and Bush "were beefing", according to court docs.
"Brown then took a liquor cup and said, 'Oh yeah, we were. What's up n----? I don't forget s---."'
That's when the singer allegedly "instructed his entourage to 'f--- Bush up'".
Sinko "punched Bush in the chest" while Hood Boss "picked up a chair and threw it at Bush's head", per the complaint.
"Upon instruction by Brown, Parker was then punched in the face and chest, kicked in he head for over ten minutes, and stomped on ... Brown encouraged his companions to join in the assault."
The complaint went on: "Brown and his entourage then continued to beat Parker closed fisted ... repeatedly stomping on [his] head, kicking his face and ribs, and causing severe bodily injury. The entourage also punched Da Marcus in the shoulder and Lewis in the shoulder and chest."
Parker was hospitalized for head injuries and "has received continuing medical treatment, and will need to undergo extensive medical treatment for the damages he suffered in the attack", court filings said.
Bush, Lewis, and Powell "were all beat and suffered bodily injuries, including neck, shoulder, and back injuries".
The men are seeking "no less than" $50 million in damages for "pain and suffering, disfigurement, mental anguish, and past, present, and future medical expenses".
The attorney representing them, Anthony Buzbee, told RadarOnline.com in an email: "The attitude that, because you are a star that you are above the law, doesn’t work here in Texas. We look forward to the trial of this case."
The court granted the temporary restraining order after Buzbee argued it was necessary "to preserve the subject matter of this lawsuit, documents, videos, evidence and to prevent future wrongful conduct."
The defendants will have a chance to contest the court order at a hearing on August 5.