Chris Brown and Posse Slapped With Temporary Restraining Order in $50M Lawsuit Over Alleged 'Brutal' Backstage Concert Attack

Chris Brown has been slapped with a temporary restraining order after the singer and his pals were accused of "brutally" beating up four men backstage at one of his shows.

RadarOnline.com obtained a copy of the new court order barring Brown, 35, and the other defendants from "tampering or destroying necessary evidence" from the case. The accused were also given five days to hand over photos, videos, and text messages linked to the incident.

Larry Parker, Da Marcus Powell, Joseph Lewis, and Parker Bush filed the $50 million lawsuit on Monday, claiming they were jumped by the Run It! singer and his "entourage of assailants" on July 20 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The Denton County men said they were "severely injured" in the attack that Brown allegedly "participated in and directed".