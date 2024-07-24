Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
BREAKING NEWS
Tom Brady

Tom Brady ‘Casually Dating’ Swimsuit Model Brooks Nader After Irina Shayk Fling Fizzles

Composite photo of Tom Brady and Brooks Nader
Source: MEGA

Retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady is "casually dating" swimsuit model Brooks Nader.

By:

Jul. 24 2024, Updated 4:52 p.m. ET

Tom Brady is already seeing another supermodel!

RadarOnline.com can reveal the retired NFL quarterback, 46, is said to be “casually dating” Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Brooks Nader, 27.

Brady and Nader have been spotted out in public together several times, with an insider confirming their romance is real – even if it's “nothing serious” yet.

Composite photo of Tom Brady and Brooks Nader
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady and Brooks Nader are said to be "nothing serious" yet.

Nader hasn't been on the market for long, as she just split from husband Billy Haire in May after four years of marriage.

She sparked rumors of a new relationship with Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece, 25, when she brought him as her date to former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo's wedding with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey in June. But she was evidently single again when she turned up solo to billionaire Michael Rubin's star-studded Fourth of July white party in the Hamptons – which Brady also attended.

Brooks Nader
Source: MEGA

Brooks Nader split from husband Billy Haire in May after four years of marriage.

Brady was previously linked to model Irina Shayk, 38, who shares a daughter with her ex, Bradley Cooper.

The former football star also has two kids of his own with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. The couple finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Composite photo of Tom Brady and Irina Shayk
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency; Tim Regas / MEGA

Tom Brady had previously been romantically linked to model Irina Shayk.

MORE ON:
Tom Brady
Brady was spotted on a date with Shayk several months after his divorce.

Although the short-lived romance first fizzled in late 2023, with Cooper standing in the way, they seemed to reunite and had reportedly been spending time together again.

At one point, things were even getting serious, with the pair believing they were a “perfect match” – and Brady reportedly trying to take things to the next level.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at an event
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce in October 2022.

Even though their divorce was nearly two years ago, Brady has still been stirring up some drama with his ex-wife lately.

Bündchen's new beau, jiu jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, was reportedly scared off by the public attention after countless comedians poked fun at their relationship in Brady's recent live Netflix roast.

Last month, an insider claimed: “The spotlight was too much for him. Joaquim’s a regular guy. He's not used to all the attention he was getting. Joaquim became part of the joke. People actually started asking him if he was the reason for their divorce. He hated that.”

Gisele Bündchen
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady's roast reportedly caused some drama in Gisele Bündchen's new romance with her jiu jitsu instructor boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

They added: “She blames the break on Tom. By agreeing to do the roast, he basically put a target on Joaquim’s back.”

Sources close to Brady, however, claimed: “Tom feels like he should take no blame for Gisele's relationship successes or struggles. He is away from it and isn't trying to sabotage anything ... You can't blame others for what might not be working, it is a cop-out to put the blame on Tom.”

But all's well that end's well – just days after the rumored split, Bündchen and her BF were spotted canoodling on the beach.

Source: radar
