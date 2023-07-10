Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos

HOT PHOTOS! -Brooks Nader & her sisters hit 'Sports Illustrated' runway in Miami,Tia Mowry celebrates birthday at 'Mon Ami' in LA

hot photos july pp
Source: getty;@tiamowry/instagram
By:

Jul. 10 2023, Published 12:07 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email
tia mowry
Source: @tiamowry/instagram

Actress & TV Personality, Tia Mowry celebrated her birthday with an intimate family and friends dinner at the PCH Group’s new trendy Mediterranean beachside restaurant and supper club, Mon Ami, in Santa Monica on Thursday, July 6th 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
brooksnader sisters
Source: getty

Brooks Nader sizzled down the catwalk alongside her three sisters – Grace Ann Nader, Sarah Jane Nader and Mary Holland Nader at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit official 2023 runway show at the W South Beach during Miami Swim Week on July 7th 2023

MORE ON:
PHOTOS
busta
Source: world red eye

Busta Rhymes receives a lifetime achievement award at popular nightclub ,LIV Miami on Sunday July 9th 2023 in Miami.

g eazy at eeven miami on july photo credit adinayev
Source: ADINAYEV

On Saturday, July 8, G-Eazy dined at hotspot Giselle before heading to E11EVEN Miami where he enjoyed E11EVEN Vodka and put on an epic performance of all his hit songs.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.