HOT PHOTOS! -Brooks Nader & her sisters hit 'Sports Illustrated' runway in Miami,Tia Mowry celebrates birthday at 'Mon Ami' in LA

Actress & TV Personality, Tia Mowry celebrated her birthday with an intimate family and friends dinner at the PCH Group’s new trendy Mediterranean beachside restaurant and supper club, Mon Ami, in Santa Monica on Thursday, July 6th 2023.

Brooks Nader sizzled down the catwalk alongside her three sisters – Grace Ann Nader, Sarah Jane Nader and Mary Holland Nader at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit official 2023 runway show at the W South Beach during Miami Swim Week on July 7th 2023

Busta Rhymes receives a lifetime achievement award at popular nightclub ,LIV Miami on Sunday July 9th 2023 in Miami.

On Saturday, July 8, G-Eazy dined at hotspot Giselle before heading to E11EVEN Miami where he enjoyed E11EVEN Vodka and put on an epic performance of all his hit songs.