Inside Hollywood's Mega A-List Party: What REALLY Happened at Billionaire Michael Rubin's Exclusive July 4 Party
Reunions, stolen kisses, and partying all night long.
Billionaire Michael Rubin's 4th of July all-white bash at his mansion in the Hamptons on Thursday night was a star-studded event with an enviable celebrity guest list, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fanatics CEO Rubin posted a slew of pictures on his Instagram account with some of the hottest celebs, including Emily Ratajkowski, Winnie Harlow, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Thee Stallion among the myriad stars in attendance.
On her Instagram account, Harlow posted incredible pics from outside, showing the vast $50 million property with its floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the beach. She took full advantage of the early evening light, revealing a picture of herself in the long grass dressed in a tight-fitting floor-length dress with a plunging neckline.
Machine Gun Kelly and Fox arrived at the party together, indicating the on-again, off-again couple are going strong after calling off their engagement.
The Daily Mail snapped photos of the guests arriving, showing them sipping champagne and taking selfies outside the mansion, while Rubin surveyed the arrivals from his roof deck.
- How Low can You Go? Susan Sarandon's Daughter Eva Amurri Reacts to Critics Offended by her Exposed Breasts in Low-Cut Wedding Gown
- 'Baywatch' Star's Homeless Ex-Wife Loni Willison Seen Smoking, Hauling Shopping Cart on Streets of LA
- Dave Matthews Band's Boyd Tinsley Arrested for DUI Months After Being Sued for Breaching Terms in Settled Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
Kim and Khloe Kardashian arrived with La La Anthony. Kim dazzled in a form-fitting ankle-length dress with a plunging neckline and bare midriff.
Following the party, she posted on her Instagram account, “MICHAEL RUBIN’S WHITE PARTY What a night! Still recovering!”
And while Rubin himself may be worth $11.5 billion according to Forbes, he was dressed simply in white jeans and shirt, with a white jacket.
The 51-year-old’s 33-year-old model girlfriend, Camille Fishel, wore a slinky white body-hugging dress showing plenty of skin.
Megan Thee Stallion was seen getting down in a barely-there outfit and doing some serious twerking as Mary J Blige entertained the guests, dressed in a fun, tight-fitting white shorts ensemble.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The blowout bash was also the perfect venue for some fun and flirtatious behavior. A video posted on TikTok showed Ratajkowski and singer Camila Cabello exchanging a quick, flirty kiss while taking a selfie to immortalize the moment.
The evening drew the rich and fabulous from all walks of life, including former NFL darling Tom Brady, model Karlie Kloss and her husband Josh Kushner, and former CNN anchor Don Lemon with his brand-new hubby, real estate broker Tim Malone.
And of course, no 4th of July party would be complete without the requisite fireworks, and Rubin didn’t disappoint.