High School Shooting Horror: Teen Learns Death Penalty Fate in Court — With His Father Accused of Murder After 'Gifting AR-Style Rifle Used in Deadly Assault'

Georgia Teen School Shooter's Father Charged, Gun Christmas Gift
Source: Barrow County Sheriff’s Office

Mugshots of Colin Gray (right) and his son Colt Gray (left). Both have been charged over the four killings at a school in Winder, Georgia, on Wednesday.

By:

Sept. 6 2024, Published 11:21 a.m. ET

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced they have arrested the father of the 14-year-old boy accused of killing two teachers and two teachers at his Georgia high school on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Sept. 5, Colin Gray, 54, was arrested and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second degree murder, and eight counts of cruelty to children after the deadly attack, the GBI said.

Georgia Teen School Shooter's Father Charged, Gun Christmas Gift
Source: WSB TV

Four people will killed after a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia.

Colin Gray's son, Colt Gray, has been charged with four counts of felony murder, authorities said of the teenager, who appeared in court for the first time on Sept. 6. During the hearing, he was informed he could face life in prison if convicted. Since he is younger than 18 years old, the judge informed him he will not face the death penalty if convicted.

Colt did not enter a plea during his court appearance and he was escorted from the court after his lawyer declined to seek bail, the New York Post reported.

Georgia Teen School Shooter's Father Charged, Gun Christmas Gift
Source: Screenshot via New York Post

Colin Gray appeared in court after Colt, and the judge informed him he could face up to 180 years in prison if convicted on all charges against him.

According to CNN, Colin Gray allegedly told investigators that he bought the AR-style weapon used in the shooting as a gift for his son last Christmas.

One source told the network that the gun was bought at a local gun store.

Georgia Teen School Shooter's Father Charged, Gun Christmas Gift
Source: WSB TV

At least five ambulances were at the scene and one medical helicopter airlifted a patient to a local trauma center.

MORE ON:
crime

The gun was gifted just months after the FBI investigated the teen for alleged online threats of a school shooting, as RadarOnline.com previously reported.

At that time, investigators interviewed the boy and his father, who reportedly claimed he had hunting guns that were locked safely away and his son didn’t have unsupervised access to the weapons.

Colt Gray denied making any online threats, and investigators determined they did not find sufficient evidence for an arrest or any other action at the time.

Georgia School Shooter Interviewed By FBI Months Before Attack
Source: Twitter; Facebook; Twitter; Apalachee High School

The victims in the Apalachee High School shooting (left to right): Mason Schermerhorn, 14; Christian Angulo, 14; Richard Aspinwall, 39; and Christina Irimie, 53.

On the morning of Sept. 4, four people were killed and nine others wounded after police believe Colt Gray opened fire at Apalachee High School in Winder, as RadarOnline.com previously reported.

Colt was taken into custody just minutes after the alleged shootings and he later told investigators, “I did it,” while being interrogated, authorities told CNN.

Gray has been charged as an adult in the deaths of students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, and math teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Christina Irimie, 53. Nine other people — eight students and one teacher — were wounded in the attack.

Investigators are now working to determine the motive behind the fatal school shooting.

According to the New York Times, the teen had a fascination with mass shootings, particularly in the 2018 Parkland High School mass shooting in Florida, sources claimed.

