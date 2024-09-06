Embattled Trump Mocked Over Childcare Blunder as Kamala Harris Slams JD Vance for Branding Mass Shootings in U.S. 'Fact of Life'
Donald Trump and J.D. Vance have once again found themselves in hot water.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Trump has been ridiculed over an answer he gave during an address at the Economic Club of New York – while Kamala Harris has slammed Vance over remarks he made regarding the mass shooting at Georgia's Apalachee High School.
The 78-year-old former president, after being asked about "legislation to make childcare affordable" on Thursday, answered: "I think when you talk about the kind of numbers that I'm talking about because childcare is childcare, you have to have it in this country, you have to have it.
"But when you talk about those numbers compared to the type of numbers I'm talking about by taxing foreign nations at levels that they're not used to, but they'll get used to it very quickly."
Trump's "word salad" response left many of those who tuned in to listen to his address scratching their heads – especially because his proposed tariffs would reportedly hurt families already worried about rising childcare costs.
White House senior deputy press secretary Andrew Bates, 36, said: "If you have any idea what the h--- that answer means, you're a better detective than I am.
"These tariffs that he wants to apply across the board would amount to a $4,000 tax increase on working families."
Democratic House Rep. Sean Casten, 52, branded the former president's response a case of "towering stupidity".
The Illinois lawmaker said: "The people listening know it. The people around him know it. Word salad, not even pretending to have a single coherent idea. Vote for smart people."
A spokesperson for the Harris campaign also criticized Trump's proposed tax increase and how it would affect middle class families.
They said: "Trump's answer to address childcare costs is to promote his nearly $4,000 tax increase on middle class families."
But Trump's childcare blunder in New York was not the only incident to hurt the GOP's 2024 presidential ticket this week, because Trump's running mate also came under fire for a comment he made regarding Wednesday's school shooting in Winder, Georgia.
As RadarOnline.com reported, two students and two teachers were killed after 14-year-old main suspect Colt Gray allegedly opened fire using an AR-15-style rifle his father gave him for Christmas. Nine others were injured in the mass shooting.
While Vice President Harris called the tragedy "senseless" and "outrageous", Vance dubbed the incident a "fact of life".
He said: "If these psychos are going to go after our kids, we've got to be prepared for it. We don't have to like the reality that we live in, but it is the reality we live in. We've got to deal with it."
The 40-year-old senator continued: "I don't like that this is a fact of life, but if you are a psycho and you want to make headlines, you realize that our schools are soft targets. And we have got to bolster security at our schools.
"We've got to bolster security so if a psycho wants to walk through the front door and kill a bunch of children, they're not able."
Harris, 59, slammed Vance for saying mass shootings in the U.S. are a "fact of life" and insisted it "doesn't have to be this way".
The vice president, who is now the Democratic nominee for president, said: "School shootings are not just a fact of life. It doesn't have to be this way.
"We can take action to protect our children – and we will."
