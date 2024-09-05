Everything We Know About Apalachee High School Shooting Victims — as Kamala Harris Vows 'We've Got to Stop Epidemic of Gun Violence'
Kamala Harris has condemned the shooting at Apalachee High School, calling it a "senseless tragedy" as she reiterated "it doesn't have to be this way".
While officials release new information about the four individuals killed in the shooting, including two teachers and two students, Vice President Harris has taken a stand against gun violence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Four people were killed and nine were injured in the shooting in the city of Winder, Georgia, on Wednesday when the gunman opened fire.
Two of the victims identified were 14-year-old students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo. Teachers Christina Irimie, 53, and Richard Aspinwall, 39, were also killed in the mass shooting.
Colt Gray, the 14-year-old main suspect allegedly behind the shooting, was arrested and will reportedly be tried as an adult.
Schermerhorn had only recently started attending Apalachee, according to friends of his mother.
One told the New York Times: "He had an upbeat attitude about everything."
Lisette Angulo identified herself as the older sister of Angulo in a GoFundMe page hoping to raise money for the funeral.
She described her brother as "very good, very sweet and so caring" and as someone who was "loved by many".
The Apalachee High School website listed Irimie as a math teacher. Her students have described her as "patient" and "caring".
Aspinwall, also a math teacher, was the fourth victim. He also served as the defensive coordinator for the high school's football team.
Brandon Gill, coach of nearby Buford High School, took to social media after the shooting to describe Aspinwall as a "h-- of a human being" who "would do anything for anyone".
Gill added Aspinwall was an "amazing husband, father, teacher, and coach".
Following the tragic news, Vice President Harris, 59, paused to address the shooting during a speech in North Hampton, New Hampshire.
While shaking her head, she called the shooting "outrageous".
She said: "We're still gathering information about what happened, but we know that there were multiple fatalities and injuries, and our hearts are with all the students, the teachers and their families.
"Of course, we are grateful to the first responders and the law enforcement that were on the scene.
"But this is just a senseless tragedy, on top of so many senseless tragedies, and it's just outrageous that every day in our country, in the United States of America, parents have to send their children to school worried about whether or not their child will come home alive."
Harris added: "It's senseless. It is. We've got to stop it, and we have to end this epidemic of gun violence in our country once and for all. You know, it doesn't have to be this way. It doesn't have to be this way."
