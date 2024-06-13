Covenant School Shooter’s Chilling Diary of Hate Revealed: Audrey Hale Said Being Female Was 'F---ing Curse,' Would ‘Kill' to Have Puberty Blockers
New pages from school shooter Audrey Hale’s shocking diary were revealed this week, RadarOnline.com can report, and they provided a startling glimpse into Hale’s mental state in the days leading up to the devastating shooting.
In a chilling development to come more than one year after Hale opened fire at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee and killed six people, several pages from the shooter’s journal surfaced online.
While the pages detailed Hale’s disdain for Christianity and religion, the journal also detailed Hale’s struggle with what appeared to be gender dysphoria.
Although the school shooter was born a female, Hale fantasized about having a penis and wished to transition into a male.
“I want to know what that’s like, but I never will because I was damned to be born this way,” Hale wrote in a three-page diary entry titled “My Imaginary Penis," according to Daily Wire.
“I swear to f--- I hate it so goddamned much,” Hale added. “It’s a f---ing curse.”
Meanwhile, the newly released diary entries also displayed Hale’s frustration with the inability to obtain puberty blockers to help transition from female to male.
Hale admitted that they would “kill to have those resources.”
“Children who were able to successfully take puberty blockers and never enter a tortured puberty, those little f------ don’t know how good they f---ing have it,” Hale wrote shortly before the school shooting in March 2023.
“I’d kill to have parents who would let their child be happy no matter how different it is to their viewpoints or don’t agree or scared of it,” Hale continued. “They are willing to listen to their children, not the other way around.”
“I’d kill to have those resources,” the chilling diary entry went on. “F--- parents like them who think of themselves first, and their preference of conservative religion.”
Other entries included in Hale’s diary detailed the shooter’s anger about the “torture of being raised a girl” and the “people in this world” like Hale’s mother who did not accept the thought of someone changing genders.
Hale also discussed the decision to “embrace” the transition from female to male shortly after high school.
“That didn’t last long after high school ended and no longer had to fear of being called a dyke or a f-----,” Hale wrote.
“It was only until my early 20s I finally found the answer,” the shooter added, “that changing one’s gender is possible, and who I really was I finally embraced to show.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hale ultimately killed six people – including three children – on March 27, 2023.
Hale, 28, stormed The Covenant School in Green Hills, Nashville at approximately 10 AM while armed with a rifle, a carbine, and a pistol.
The shooter killed three nine-year-old children and three adults at the school before being shot and killed by two Metropolitan Nashville Police Department officers at 10:25 AM.
Hale’s devastating rampage marked the deadliest mass shooting in Tennessee history.