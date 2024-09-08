Accused School Shooter 'Apologized to His Mom' Before Allegedly Killing Four — Prompting Her Frantic Calls to Warn School of an 'Emergency'

More details have emerged about what led up to alleged shooter Colton Gray taking the lives of four people at Apalachee High School in Georgia.

RadarOnline.com has learned the 14-year-old reportedly sent a chilling text message "apologizing to his mom" before the deadly massacre, which led to her panic and contact the school.

According to Colton's grandfather Charles Polhamu, his daughter Marcee Gray received a text from her son on Wednesday, September 4, which read, "I'm sorry, mom."