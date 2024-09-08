Accused School Shooter 'Apologized to His Mom' Before Allegedly Killing Four — Prompting Her Frantic Calls to Warn School of an 'Emergency'
More details have emerged about what led up to alleged shooter Colton Gray taking the lives of four people at Apalachee High School in Georgia.
RadarOnline.com has learned the 14-year-old reportedly sent a chilling text message "apologizing to his mom" before the deadly massacre, which led to her panic and contact the school.
According to Colton's grandfather Charles Polhamu, his daughter Marcee Gray received a text from her son on Wednesday, September 4, which read, "I'm sorry, mom."
"I was the one that notified the school counselor at the high school. I told them it was an extreme emergency and for them to go immediately and find [my son] to check on him," Marcee's sister Annie Brown recalled to The Washington Post about exactly what her sibling told her after getting the scary message from her child.
After making contact with the school, an administrator went looking for Colt in his classroom, but he wasn't there. At the same time, the panicked parent got in her car and drove to Winder, which was three hours away from where she was. Sadly, Marcee was alerted about the fatalities before she reached her destination.
"It’s horrible. It’s absolutely horrible," Marcee said in a statement to The New York Post.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in a shocking legal move, Colt's father, Colin Gray, was also brought up on charges after he allegedly supplied Colt with the AR-15-style gun that took the lives of students Mason Schermerhorn, 14, Christian Angulo, 14, and teachers Richard Aspinwall and Christina Irimie.
"Colin Gray did this to his family and he will rot in h--- for it. That’s a fact," Charles said in an interview with the NYP about his former son-in-law. "He needs the death penalty. He is probably one of the worst narcissists in the world."
While Charles did not excuse his grandchild's alleged horrific actions, he put the blame for Colt's dark turn on Colin. "He was a good kid turned bad in a bad situation. It’s sad. An environment that a kid grows up in has everything to do with their personality and what they become," he explained of his daughter's former partner, whom she split from last year, and Colt.
"Living in that environment – they lost their house, he lost his job," Charles continued. "Two years he laid on his back and never did a thing. My daughter Marcee worked. They had a half-million-dollar farm before all this happened and they lost it."
The concerned grandparent made it clear that his daughter did not contribute to Colt's alleged horrific actions. "Zero on Marcee. Marcee never did anything to Colt. All she did is help him out," Charles clarified. "Colt didn’t cause that to happen. He did it. He didn’t wake up one day and decide I’m going to kill [four] people. No, he didn’t do that. He came out of an environment."
"If you step in a wad of s---, what happens to your foot? You step in a wad of s---. This is no different. To live in that for 11 years, my daughter and her children," he added.
