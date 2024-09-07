High School 'Shooter' Colt Gray's Dad May 'Dodge Life Sentence': 'He Didn’t Pull the Trigger'

After allegedly taking the lives of four innocent people and injuring many others during a shooting rampage at Apalachee High School in Georgia, supposed killer Colt Gray's father may not be facing the rest of his life in prison for supplying his son with the deadly weapon.

In an unprecedented move, Colin Gray, 54, was hit with murder charges when authorities learned he bought his 14-year-old the AR-15-style gun used in the tragedy as a Christmas present.

However, according to former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, it's unlikely Colin will have as harsh a punishment as Colt.