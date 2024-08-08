Your tip
Oklahoma Couple Arrested in Connection with Case of Teen Daughter Tied to Tree for Three Days as Punishment

Johnny James (left) and Kayla Clark (right) were arrested after James’ teen daughter was found tied to a tree in their yard, police said.

Aug. 8 2024, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

An Oklahoma man and his girlfriend have been arrested after they allegedly tied his daughter to a tree for three days, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in Vera on July 28, after receiving a call about a 15-year-old girl suffering from suspected child abuse, Front Page Detectives reported.

Police were called to a home in Vera for suspected child abuse of a 15-year-old girl, officials said.

On the scene, deputies said they found the teen attached to a tree in the yard.

The teen was reportedly sleeping on a piece of carpet and later told investigators she had been tied to the tree multiple times over a three-day span.

At the home, police said they found the victim tied to a tree.

Police arrested her father, 40-year-old Johnny James, and his girlfriend, 42-year-old Kayla Clark, on child abuse charges.

The girl was visiting James from Texas, according to court documents obtained by the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise.

Police arrested the father and his girlfriend on child abuse charges.

James allegedly told police that his daughter had developmental issues, and he tied her up to the tree using ratchet straps as a form of punishment.

The father also claimed he did not want her to urinate or defecate on herself in the home, so he left her outside, police said.

Family members said they did not report the father earlier to police because they were afraid of him.

James and Clark were booked into the Washington County jail.

Official records indicate James faces abuse, neglect, or sexual abuse of a child charges, while Clark was in custody for enabling child neglect.

Relatives of the girl reportedly told police they did not report James earlier because they were afraid of him.

Other children present in the home at the time were placed in the care of Department of Human Services Child Welfare.

