Murder Suspect Known as ‘El Diablo’ and Wanted for 2004 Ohio Shooting Located Working as Police Officer in Mexico

A man known as El Diablo, “The Devil”, who has been on the run from law enforcement for 20 years has been located and arrested in Mexico, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Aug. 1, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Antonio Riano, who was once profiled on America’s Most Wanted for the alleged shooting and killing of 25-year-old Benjamin Becarra in 2004, was found in Zapotitlan Palmas in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, Front Page Detectives reported.