Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > crime

Murder Suspect Known as ‘El Diablo’ and Wanted for 2004 Ohio Shooting Located Working as Police Officer in Mexico

Fugitive 'The Devil' Captured in Mexico After 20 Years on the Run
Source: Butler County Prosecutor's Office; Butler County Sheriff’s Office

Antonio Riano was recently arrested in Mexico after running from law enforcement for 20 years, officials said.

By:

Aug. 8 2024, Updated 11:35 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A man known as El Diablo, “The Devil”, who has been on the run from law enforcement for 20 years has been located and arrested in Mexico, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Aug. 1, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Antonio Riano, who was once profiled on America’s Most Wanted for the alleged shooting and killing of 25-year-old Benjamin Becarra in 2004, was found in Zapotitlan Palmas in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, Front Page Detectives reported.

Article continues below advertisement
Fugitive 'The Devil' Captured in Mexico After 20 Years on the Run
Source: UNSPLASH

After 20 years on the run, Antonio Riano was arrested in Mexico while working as a cop, officials said.

Riano was reportedly working as a police officer in his hometown when marshals and Mexican police took him into custody.

On Dec. 19, 2004, Riano and Becarra reportedly got into a fight at a bar, according to court documents obtained by WKRC-TV.

Fugitive 'The Devil' Captured in Mexico After 20 Years on the Run
Source: UNSPLASH

The original crime took place in Dec. 2004, as bar fight turned deadly, police said.

Video footage from the night allegedly showed Riano pull out a gun and shoot Becarra in the face during the fight.

Investigators determined Riano bought bullets at Walmart that same day, and the gun they believed was used in the killing was discovered at his home under the floorboards.

Article continues below advertisement
Fugitive 'The Devil' Captured in Mexico After 20 Years on the Run
Source: UNSPLASH

Riano allegedly shot the victim in the face during the fight, but then fled the country to avoid prosecution, authorities said.

MORE ON:
crime

On Feb. 14, 2005, Riano was indicted and U.S. Marshals believe he fled the country to avoid prosecution.

Riano was previously given the nickname “El Diablo” or “The Devil".

Article continues below advertisement
Fugitive 'The Devil' Captured in Mexico After 20 Years on the Run
Source: MEGA

Riano was now booked into jail in Ohio and faces murder and assault charges, according to police.

A local news station in Mexico reportedly asked Riano why he worked as a police officer, and he responded, “I wanted to help the people of Mexico".

Before his arrest, Riano was added to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted list. His case was also featured on a 2005 episode of America’s Most Wanted.

Article continues below advertisement

Following his arrest, Riano was flown to Cincinnati and booked into the Butler County Jail, where he was charged with two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault, officials said.

In a statement, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio Michael Black said, "In every violent crime, there’s a victim. We want to bring closure to this case and give that family some peace, knowing that we didn’t stop and that we kept looking for this violent fugitive and were able to catch him and bring him back."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.