NCIS Hollywood Rocked as 'NCIS' Star Is Accused of Raping 3 Women After Luring Them on Dating Sites Using Bizarre Boast Source: @gabriel.olds/Instagram; LAPD Actor Gabriel Olds has been arrested and charged with seven felony counts of sexual assault. By: Connor Surmonte Aug. 8 2024, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

NCIS actor Gabriel Olds has been accused of raping three women – after allegedly luring them in via online dating sites by bragging about his Ivy League and Hollywood status. RadarOnline.com can reveal Olds, 52, has been arrested and charged with seven felony counts of sexual assault after several women came forward and claimed their “consensual dating encounters descended into violent sexual assault”.

Source: LAPD Olds pictured here in a mugshot taken after his arrest in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement: “Each victim reported that Olds lured them into a false sense of security during their initial encounters, then turned violent without seeking their consent.” Olds, a graduate of Yale University, allegedly used his Ivy League and Hollywood actor status to pull his suspected victims in after meeting online.

He was first reported to police in January 2023 by a 41-year-old woman who claimed the actor raped her at her Los Angeles home. Two more accusers later came forward with similar allegations dating back to 2013, according to the LAPD.

Source: @gabriel.olds/Instagram Olds starred in NCIS and its spinoffs NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.

Additional women reported meeting the Eyes of Tammy Faye actor on dating apps over the years – leading investigators to believe there may be more victims. While three women have officially come forward with sexual assault allegations against Olds, at least two more possible victims told police they experienced similar – albeit less violent – conduct by the 52-year-old NCIS actor.

The LAPD said in a press release on Wednesday: “Investigators have identified three women that Olds assaulted, as well as two additional women who reported lesser violent sexual conduct. “Due to Olds’ travels as an actor, detectives believe there may be more victims nationwide that have yet to come forward.”

Source: @gabriel.olds/Instagram An LAPD detective said: “Now that he’s off the streets, we want to make sure everyone has a chance to be heard.”

LAPD Detective Brent Hopkins also spoke out after Olds’ arrest on Wednesday, saying: “We heard the same story again and again. “Mr. Olds started off charming, but then used brutal violence to carry out these rapes. Some of these survivors suffered in silence for years before finding the strength to speak up.”

Hopkins, a Special Assault Section supervisor, added: “Now that he’s off the streets, we want to make sure everyone has a chance to be heard.” The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office slapped Olds with the seven felony sexual assault charges on July 19 before the Los Angeles Superior Court issued a warrant for his arrest for $3.5million.

He was then arrested and taken into custody on August 7 around 9:40 AM near the intersection of Norway Lane and Norman Place. Olds has been acting since at least the late 1980s – with one of his first roles being the TV movie 14 Going on 30.

Source: MEGA The cast of NCIS: Los Angeles poses for a pic during a red carpet event.

