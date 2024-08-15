Jailhouse Letter: Hulking Florida Teen Who Beat Teacher's Aide Over Nintendo Switch Declares He Made a 'Mistake' He Will 'Never Let Happen Again'

In the letter titled "Apology", which was obtained by NewsNation but never read in court, Depa wrote: "Many people have claimed that I feel no remorse for the incident of last year, and that I don’t take responsibility for my actions.

"This is not true: I am extremely sorry for injuring Miss Joan so severely and I am happy to see the injuries I inflicted did not leave any permanent scars or bruises."

Since the incident, Depa has been working with a tutor, Gene Lopes, who reportedly has been encouraging the teen to work on understanding the effects of his actions.