Harvey Weinstein Dodges Indecent Assault Charges in UK as Prosecutors Drop Investigation Into Disgraced Hollywood Producer

In 2022, Weinstein, 72, was charged with two counts of indecent assault related to an alleged incident in 1996 against a woman in London.

Frank Ferguson, the head of CPS' special crime and counter-terrorism division, said the agency had a responsibility to continuously review cases and had "explained our decision to all parties".

He added: "We would always encourage any potential victims of sexual assault to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met."