Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Harvey Weinstein

WEINSTEIN CLAIMS: Even More Women Coming Out to Accuse Fallen Hollywood Titan of Assault

Image of Harvey Weinstein
Source: MEGA

Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault retrial in New York begins in November.

By:

Jul. 18 2024, Published 8:50 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein may have had his New York conviction for rape overturned on a technicality, but even more women are lining up to accuse the sex fiend of assaulting them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

His 2020 rape conviction was overturned in April by New York’s highest appeals court.

In the ruling, the judge stated: “We conclude that the trial court erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes. The remedy for these egregious errors is a new trial.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Harvey Weinstein using a walker.
Source: MEGA

Weinstein is plagued by diabetes, heart disease and macular degeneration.

That retrial is slated to start in November, and prosecutors say more alleged victims are coming forward.

Assistant District Attorney Nicole Blumberg told the court: “The People are still investigating in a trauma-informed manner. That is an ongoing process.”

Weinstein’s attorney, Arthur Aidala, blasted the prosecution for their “delay tactics” and also charged they are seeking other victims because their case isn’t “strong enough”.

He groused: “Once again, they’re doing a 1-800-Get-Harvey.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Harvey Weinstein in front of courthouse.
Source: MEGA

Weinstein's New York 2020 rape conviction was overturned in April 2024

MORE ON:
Harvey Weinstein
Article continues below advertisement

Ailing Weinstein, 72, who appeared in court in a wheelchair, has been accused of misconduct by some 80 women. Plagued by diabetes, heart disease and macular degeneration, the creep is awaiting retrial. behind bars at the notorious Rikers Island jail.

Says Aidala: “He’s suffering tremendously.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

In December 2022, Weinstein was convicted on sexual assault charges in a separate case in Los Angeles and in February 2023 was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Those charges still stand, and Weinstein is still serving that sentence at Rikers.

Article continues below advertisement
Harvey Weinstein being held on either side by security.
Source: MEGA

Weinstein's 2022 rape and sexual assault convictions in Los Angeles still stand.

Article continues below advertisement

Weinstein maintained his innocence in both the New York and Los Angeles trials, claiming that all his sexual encounters with his accusers were consensual.

Since allegations of Weinstein's abuse of power within the industry were made public in 2017, following reporting from The New York Times and The New Yorker, women across Hollywood came forward with accusations of sexual misconduct and sparked the infamous #MeToo movement.

The movement did not stop with Hollywood's A-list, either. Women across social media shared powerful and disturbing first-hand accounts of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.