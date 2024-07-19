WEINSTEIN CLAIMS: Even More Women Coming Out to Accuse Fallen Hollywood Titan of Assault
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein may have had his New York conviction for rape overturned on a technicality, but even more women are lining up to accuse the sex fiend of assaulting them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
His 2020 rape conviction was overturned in April by New York’s highest appeals court.
In the ruling, the judge stated: “We conclude that the trial court erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes. The remedy for these egregious errors is a new trial.”
That retrial is slated to start in November, and prosecutors say more alleged victims are coming forward.
Assistant District Attorney Nicole Blumberg told the court: “The People are still investigating in a trauma-informed manner. That is an ongoing process.”
Weinstein’s attorney, Arthur Aidala, blasted the prosecution for their “delay tactics” and also charged they are seeking other victims because their case isn’t “strong enough”.
He groused: “Once again, they’re doing a 1-800-Get-Harvey.”
- Still Controlling Cannes? Harvey Weinstein Demands ‘Favors’ for Ex-Girlfriend — From Behind Bars at Rikers!
- 'He's Got a Lot of Problems': Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized in Manhattan After His 23-Year Sentence Was Overturned
- Disgraced WWE Founder Vince McMahon Hires Crisis PR Rep Who Once Fought for Harvey Weinstein and Scientology: Report
Ailing Weinstein, 72, who appeared in court in a wheelchair, has been accused of misconduct by some 80 women. Plagued by diabetes, heart disease and macular degeneration, the creep is awaiting retrial. behind bars at the notorious Rikers Island jail.
Says Aidala: “He’s suffering tremendously.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In December 2022, Weinstein was convicted on sexual assault charges in a separate case in Los Angeles and in February 2023 was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Those charges still stand, and Weinstein is still serving that sentence at Rikers.
Weinstein maintained his innocence in both the New York and Los Angeles trials, claiming that all his sexual encounters with his accusers were consensual.
Since allegations of Weinstein's abuse of power within the industry were made public in 2017, following reporting from The New York Times and The New Yorker, women across Hollywood came forward with accusations of sexual misconduct and sparked the infamous #MeToo movement.
The movement did not stop with Hollywood's A-list, either. Women across social media shared powerful and disturbing first-hand accounts of sexual misconduct in the workplace.