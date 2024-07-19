WEINSTEIN CLAIMS: Even More Women Coming Out to Accuse Fallen Hollywood Titan of Assault

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein may have had his New York conviction for rape overturned on a technicality, but even more women are lining up to accuse the sex fiend of assaulting them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

His 2020 rape conviction was overturned in April by New York’s highest appeals court.

In the ruling, the judge stated: “We conclude that the trial court erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes. The remedy for these egregious errors is a new trial.”