Prison Hell! The Dangerous Lock Up Harvey Weinstein Could Spend His Final Days In

Harvey Weinstein is set to spend the next few months in what is known as one the most notorious prisons in the country — Rikers Island.

Weinstein, 67, was found guilty on Monday, February 24, on two of the five sexual assault charges penned against him.

The disgraced movie mogul was held accountable on one count of first-degree criminal sexual act against former production assistant, Mimi Haley, and one count of third-degree rape of aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

But he was found not guilty of the most serious charges — two counts of predatory sexual assault.

Now, Weinstein is set to return to the New York City prison to await his sentence following his release from the hospital after telling officials he had been experiencing chest pains.

Rapes, murders, overcrowding, gross meals, harsh treatment and several hundreds of lawsuits have been filed against Rikers Island — a maximum security prison.

In 2019 alone, one woman was awarded $500,000 in a settlement after accusing two Rikers Island guards of sexually assaulting her. Separately, a man was awarded nearly one million after a lawsuit alleged that he was brutally beaten and left for dead in solitary confinement.

Rikers Island has been nicknamed Gladiator School, Torture Island, the Guantánamo of New York and, in summertime, the Oven.

