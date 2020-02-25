Harvey Weinstein Rushed To Hospital With Chest Pains After Being Found Guilty Of Rape

Harvey Weinstein Rushed To Hospital With Chest Pains After Being Found Guilty Of Rape

Harvey Weinstein Rushed To Hospital With Chest Pains After Being Found Guilty Of Rape Shamed movie mogul was en route to Rikers Island when he suffered the health crisis.

Harvey Weinstein was rushed to the hospital just moments after leaving court, where a jury found him guilty of rape.

The disgraced movie mogul, 67, complained about chest pains and was on his way to the infirmary at Rikers Island when he was suddenly rerouted and taken to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan on Monday, January 24, a representative for Weinstein told Variety.

His lawyer Donna Rotunno explained to USA Today that Weinstein was suffering from high blood pressure.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Weinstein’s health crisis came moments after he was found guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree. He was found not guilty on three other charges, including predatory sexual assault.

After Weinstein’s guilty verdict was announced, fellow jailbird Bill Cosby shared a statement through his spokesman, saying, “This is a very sad day in the American Judicial System,” and arguing that Weinstein was never going to have a fair trial because he’s a “wealthy and famous” man.

Readers know Cosby, 82, is serving three to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home outside Philadelphia in 2004.

Weinstein will be staying behind bars at Rikers until his sentencing, and could end up serving 25 years in prison. As of now, he is getting treated for his ailments.

“While he was not convicted on the most serious charges, we are disappointed in the verdict and will be filing an appeal. There are issues in this trial that were extremely troubling, and they prejudiced Mr. Weinstein’s ability to have his case fairly judged,” his lawyers, Rotunno and Damon Cheronis, said in a statement to PEOPLE. “…In the meantime, we are working on assuring that Mr. Weinstein is brought to Rikers Island’s North infirmary unit (NIU) at the Anna M Kross center complex or in protective custody so that he can get the best medical supervision and care possible.”

Radar readers know this is not Weinstein’s first health scare. In December 2019, his lawyer told reporters the shamed star was undergoing back surgery. Then, shocking photos of Weinstein leaving court showed him looking disheveled while leaning on a walker.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

