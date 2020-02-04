Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Graphic Details! Naked Photos Of Harvey Weinstein Shown To Jury In Rape Case Two female jurors ‘winced in disgust’ at nude pictures.

WARNING GRAPHIC DETAILS

Naked pictures of Harvey Weinstein were shown to the jury in his rape trial on Tuesday after his accuser claimed he “doesn’t have testicle.”

According to reporter Marta Dhanis, on February 4 the jury was shown the nude photos as evidence in the case and they had visceral reactions.

“A few jurors reacted to the nude pictures: 2 women winced in disgust and one white man raised his eyebrows. #HarveyWeinstein,” Dhanis, who is covering the case, Tweeted.

She described the nude photos being presented as evidence after Weinstein’s accuser, Jessica Mann, said the disgraced movie mogul “doesn’t have testicles.”

“Jury in the #HarveyWeinstein trial was shown naked pictures of t defendant, but not shared with public. DA’s photographer took t stand for 6 mins to testify abt the pics he took on June 2018 possibly to corroborate Jessica Mann’s description of his body& genitalia (sic),” Dhanis Tweeted.

While leaving the courtroom on February 4, Weinstein told NY Daily News reporter Molly Crane-Newman that the naked photos were “Playboy,” according to a video she posted on Twitter.

Radar readers know Mann previously testified about Weinstein’s naked body that she claims she saw when he raped her in a New York City hotel room.

“The first time I saw him fully naked,” she said in the Manhattan courtroom on January 31.

“I thought he was deformed and intersex. He has an extreme scarring that I didn’t know, maybe [he] was a burn victim …”

“He does not have testicles, and it appears that he has a vagina,” she testified, and said she had oral sex with Weinstein.

