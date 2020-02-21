Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Harvey Weinstein Jury Deadlocked On Two Counts Of Predatory Sexual Assault In Rape Trial

Harvey Weinstein Jury Deadlocked On Two Counts Of Predatory Sexual Assault In Rape Trial

Harvey Weinstein Jury Deadlocked On Two Counts Of Predatory Sexual Assault In Rape Trial Judge orders more deliberations in disgraced movie mogul’s case.

The jury in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial indicated that they were deadlocked on two counts of predatory sexual assault on Friday.

The jurors sent a note to the judge asking what they could do if they were unable to reach a verdict on either of the two counts, but said they were unanimous on the other charges, according to Variety.

“We the jury request to understand if we can be hung on 1 and/or 3 and unanimous on the other charges,” the jury reportedly asked.

The Manhattan jury has been deliberating for a week.

Judge James Burke told the jury that they needed to continue deliberating and told them to return to court on Monday, February 24.

The disgraced movie mogul, 67, was accused of raping two women, Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann.

The two predatory sexual assault counts also include Annabella Sciorra’s allegations that he raped her in the early 1990s.

The jury asked for a read back of Sciorra’s testimony on Friday.

Haley claimed Weinstein held her down in a hotel room and performed oral sex on her in 2006.

Mann claimed he raped her in 2013 in the DoubleTree Hotel in Manhattan.

During closing arguments, Weinstein’s attorney Donna Rotunno reportedly told the jury to use their “New York common sense,” to find him not guilty.

She told the jury that the two women were ashamed about their relationship with Weinstein and insisted they were not victims of crimes.

“In their universe, women are not responsible for the parties they attend, the men they flirt with, the hotel room invitations, the plane tickets they expect, the jobs they hope to obtain,” said Rotunno.

“In this universe, they aren’t even responsible for sitting at their computers and emailing someone across the country… In this script, the powerful man is the villain and he is so unattractive and large that no woman would want to sleep with him.”

Jessica Mann testified in gruesome details about the alleged rape, offering shocking details about Weinstein’s physique, claiming he “doesn’t have testicle,” and that she thought he was “intersex.”

“She made a choice that she wanted to be in his world,” Rotunno said about Mann, claiming that any sexual relations she had with Weinstein were consensual. “She made a choice that she wanted the life that he could potentially provide her.”

Scroll through the gallery for the shocking evidence the jury heard during Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial.