Johnny Finally Gets Hollywood Smile! Depp Flashes Pearly Whites After Brown 'Rotting' Gnashers Went Viral
Johnny Depp was mocked online after photos of his brown "rotting" teeth went viral during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.
And now RadarOnline.com can reveal the 61-year-old actor seemingly took the ridicule to heart – because he appears to have upgraded his smile with some brand new pearly whites.
Depp, in a recent video posted to Instagram which can be watched below, showed off what is believed to be a new set of teeth during a vacation to the Bahamas.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star looked to be in great spirits as he met with fans and workers at a small Bahamian bar, and he even posed for pictures and threw his arm around the pub's bartender.
Fans have since rushed to the post to gush over Depp's fresh set of gnashers.
One Instagram user wrote: "Def got his teeth done! Looks so good."
Another added: "Am I right to say that his teeth are looking brighter than ever before?"
A third person said: "Is it me or do his teeth look more straight?"
The love Depp received on Instagram after his trip to the Bahamas was far different from what people said about his appearance at last year's Cannes Film Festival.
Although the actor attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival to premiere his film Jeanne du Barry, his appearance on the red carpet was overshadowed by his crooked and "rotted" chompers.
One fan wrote: "Johnny Depp's teeth are literally ROTTING."
Another agreed, saying: "Johnny Depp is a famous actor and his teeth are not healthy."
Yet another person added: "Very inspired to brush my teeth, floss and use a tongue scraper every time I see a pic of Johnny Depp at Cannes."
According to celebrity dentist Dr. Michael Apa, Depp's seemingly poor oral health at Cannes last year was likely the result of a lifetime of "aggressive" wear and tear.
Dr. Apa told Page Six: "He has wear, which has been a cumulative effect over a lifetime.
"Wear like that – sometimes we see it in 30-year-olds in really aggressive cases, and sometimes we see it in cases like Depp."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the talk about Depp's seemingly new set of teeth also comes after the Fantastic Beasts star was branded a "paint-covered hobo" by an insider close to the actor.
The source claimed Depp – shortly before he was spotted in the Bahamas showing off his teeth last month – was "holed up in a townhouse in Soho" while embracing his new life as a "bohemian artist" in Britain.
They said: "He basically dresses like a tramp to avoid any attention.
"He's regularly spotted in Soho with a massive hat hiding his face and in clothes and shoes that just make him look like one of the city's hobos.
"His teeth are brown as h--- now due to his smoking, and he’s always seen with a bit of a ridiculous cigarillo hanging out of his mouth."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Depp for comment.
