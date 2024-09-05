Bitter Battle Over Shelley Duvall's Estate Explodes: Brothers Fight Long-Term Boyfriend Over Control of Her 6-Figure Property

Shelley Duvall's long-term boyfriend is locked in an ugly court battle with her brothers over the six-figure estate and other assets the actress left behind when she died.

RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained court filings showing Shelley's partner of 34 years, musician Dan Gilroy, argued he had rights to her property as her "common law spouse". But her brothers, Stewart and Shane, quickly moved to block Dan's efforts because he and Shelley were not formally married.

At the center of the skirmish are Shelley's $606,420 home in Blanco, Texas, $50k in bank accounts, royalties and "miscellaneous personal property" including vehicles.