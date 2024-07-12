Tragic Last Days: Shelley Duvall Lived in Fear of Aliens Ahead of Her Miraculous Movie Comeback

Troubled Shelley Duvall made a miraculous movie comeback before her death – after h---ish years spent in showbiz wilderness, tormented by fears about aliens, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Shining actress, who passed away on Thursday, July 11, at 75 years old, had not appeared on screen since her role in 2002’s Manna from Heaven. However, she finally made a surprise comeback last year for Scott Goldberg’s indie horror movie, The Forest Hills, which has yet to receive a wide release date.

After leaving Hollywood, Duvall lived in a ramshackle house off a dirt road, just outside Blanco, Texas. The once tiny actress with the saucer eyes had put on over 75 pounds and friends and neighbors called her “odd,” “out of touch with reality,” and that would flash her car lights at night to communicate with space aliens.