Indiana Man Arrested After Police Find 3-Month-Old Baby’s Dead Body Stuffed in Sealed Bucket

A 3-month-old boy in Indiana was found dead and police say he was discovered in a sealed bucket in the family’s apartment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by WGN, Jacob Moneus was reported missing around 12 p.m. on Aug. 10, after his mother went to the hospital with a skull fracture and cuts. She claimed her husband, Eliasard Moneus, attacked her with a tire iron or wrench, Front Page Detectives reported.