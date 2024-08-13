Home > Photos > Donald Trump Pictured: Hunt on for Man Who Broke Into Trump’s Virginia Campaign Headquarters in Robbery With Eerie Similarities to Watergate Source: Loudoun County Sheriff's Office; MEGA Investigators are searching for the man who broke into Donald Trump’s campaign office in Virginia on Sunday night. By: Connor Surmonte Aug. 13 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

County police have launched an investigation after a man was caught on surveillance cameras breaking into one of Donald Trump’s campaign headquarters. RadarOnline.com can reveal the break-in – which is suspiciously similar to the infamous Watergate scandal in June 1972 – occurred on Sunday at the 78-year-old ex-president’s campaign office in Ashburn, Virginia.

Source: Loudoun County Sheriff's Office The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office obtained and shared these pictures of the suspect after the break-in.

Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman said: “It is rare to have the office of any political campaign or party broken into. “We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened, and determine what may have been taken as well as what may have been left behind.”

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed no suspects have been arrested in connection to the break-in as of Tuesday afternoon. Spokesperson Thomas Julia said: “We have not identified or located the individual in the photos and would appreciate any help from the public.”

Source: MEGA Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman said: “It is rare to have the office of any political campaign or party broken into.”

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the break-in occurred just before 9 PM Sunday night at the Trump for President 2024 campaign office in Ashburn. The campaign office, which is in the 20000 block of Ashbrook Place, also reportedly serves as the headquarters of the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee.

Video surveillance footage of the suspect – who is pictured and described as a white adult male wearing dark clothing, a dark cap, and a backpack – was also shared with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. The still-unidentified suspect was seen breaking in and going through the Trump for President 2024 campaign office. Additional footage reportedly showed the suspect shoving items into his backpack.

Source: MEGA The break-in came hours after Trump’s campaign team announced they were hacked by “foreign sources hostile to the United States”.

The outlet also confirmed the documents were authentic and contained a research dossier connected to Trump’s 40-year-old vice president running mate pick J.D. Vance. Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung, 42, released a statement confirming the leaks on Saturday.

Source: MEGA The FBI believe hackers were able to access the Trump campaign’s internal communication because Roger Stone fell for a phishing scam.

Cheung said: “These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our democratic process. “On Friday, a new report from Microsoft found that Iranian hackers broke into the account of a ‘high ranking official’ on the US presidential campaign in June 2024, which coincides with the close timing of President Trump’s selection of a vice-presidential nominee.”

The FBI then launched an investigation into the incident and found the suspected Iranian hackers were able to gain access to the Trump campaign’s internal communications via the personal email account of longtime GOP and Trump operative Roger Stone. Grant Smith, an attorney for the 71-year-old GOP operative, said on Monday: “Mr. Stone was contacted about this matter by Microsoft and the FBI and continues to cooperate with both. Mr. Stone will have no further comment at this time.” RadarOnline.com has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment. Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

