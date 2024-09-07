Bumbling Trump's Campaign Antics Prompt 'South Park' Creators to Skip Election: 'I Don’t Know What More We Could Possibly Say'
Donald Trump is an easy target for comedy writers, and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are high up on the list of creatives who have cashed in on the GOP candidate's buffoonery.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal the masters of satire have grown jaded by the constant chaos surrounding Trump as they postpone the return of their iconic show until after the presidential election.
Political mockery has been a key ingredient of the show since its inception 27 years ago, and the creators demonstrated early on they weren't afraid to take on the world's biggest controversies and most powerful figures.
When Trump burst onto the political scene, he proved to be a comedy gold mine as his explosive 2016 campaign against Hillary Clinton became a go-to South Park storyline.
But the Book of Mormon writers were less inspired by the ex-president's journey on the campaign trail this time around. In a rare interview with Vanity Fair on Thursday, they explained the topic felt like it had been played out.
Parker told the outlet: "I don’t know what more we could possibly say about Trump.”
Stone added: “We’ve tried to do South Park through four or five presidential elections, and it is such a hard thing to — it’s such a mind scramble, and it seems like it takes outsized importance."
He added: “Obviously, it’s f---ing important, but it kind of takes over everything and we just have less fun."
The Comedy Central series won't return until 2025, when it will stream on Paramount Plus. Parker said the delay was partly because they were "waiting for Paramount to figure all their sh-- out." But Stone admitted they were also happy to avoid writing more Trump-centric narratives.
With the embattled Republican facing a litany of legal woes and ramping up his incendiary rhetoric, Stone said of the pair's time away: "Honestly, it's on purpose."
When they have worked Trump into their storylines, Parker and Stone only used his name on a couple of episodes. They chose to portray his unmistakeable persona through an existing character, Mr. Garrison. The duo told The Daily Beast in 2015 this was done to avoid giving the attention-seeker the "satisfaction" of seeing himself on TV.
But stepping back from Trump doesn't mean the creators are slowing down, even after 27 seasons. For South Park's return next year, Parker and Stone plan to dish out more of their signature social commentary with a focus on topics they're excited about.
Stone explained: "It’s just way more fun to be like, Oh, Cartman’s going to dress up like a robot."
