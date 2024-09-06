Trump Holds Rambling Press Conference After Lawyers Argue $5M Judgement in E. Jean Carroll Civil Case Was Built on 'Inflammatory' Evidence

Carroll's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, hit back and pointed out the fact Trump did not attend the trial nor did his defense team put forward any witnesses – compared to the 11 witnesses they called to the stand. She argued Trump "had every opportunity to rebut all this evidence, he did not".

Kaplan said: "E Jean Carroll brought this case because Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in 1996 in a dressing room in Bergdorf Goodman and then defamed her in 2022 by claiming that she was crazy and made the whole thing up.

"This is all about the assault. On top of all that, Donald Trump had every opportunity to take the stand and rebut all this evidence. He did not. He did not put on a single witness in the civil case. We put on 11.

"But what we did put in is the videotape of Access Hollywood where he basically says, 'I grab women by the p---- without their consent,' and then in his deposition that I took and asked him about that video – what did he say? He embraced it, your honor."