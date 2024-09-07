Lady Gaga's Death Fear: 'Joker' Star Terrified She Was Doomed to 'Really Scary' Reality of Taking Last Breaths Without a Lover
Lady Gaga's history of bad romance forced her to face the "really scary" possibility of spending the rest of her life alone — until prince charming Michael Polansky came along.
The Hold My Hand singer opened up about how her fiancé helped lift her out of that "dark place" in a new interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Gaga, 38, and Polansky, 46, have been romantically linked since December 2019 and after a brief split in 2023, they got engaged in July.
With wedding plans in the works, the lovebirds were interviewed by Vogue on Thursday and Gaga gushed over the "kind" and "smart" tech entrepreneur. She said: "[H]e's not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other."
The singer, who plays Harley Quinn in the upcoming sequel Joker: Folie à Deux, was engaged twice before Polansky. When the interviewer brought up her failed relationships with Taylor Kinney and Christian Carino, she admitted: "I kind of thought I was going to have to do this all by myself—forever."
She continued: "And that was really scary. Because it’s a big life. And I don’t think anyone really knows what it feels like unless you’re in it.
"And I don’t have to do this alone anymore."
The entertainer said she "had never met anyone like Michael", noting "his life and my life are very different."
Their relationship flourished during the pandemic because it gave Gaga "the chance to slow down", Polansky said, explaining: "She’s been operating at an unfathomable level of intensity for years and it’s no secret it had caught up to her."
He went on: "We had this amazing chapter of a weird kind of normalcy that’s essential for any relationship to develop in a real way—taking walks, making coffee, hanging out with the dogs, reading books together..."
But while the pandemic brought the pair closer together, it also disheartened Gaga to see the loneliness plaguing so many people in isolation.
She recalled: "It was very painful to see how deeply it affected the world. Not only how sick people got, so many people died, but also so many people were alone."
"I feel very grateful that I wasn’t alone. I had never met anyone like Michael," she added.
The songstress from A Star is Born wanted her fans to know she was "so happy" and "healthy" because "the last time they heard from me...I was in a really dark place."
Her 2020 album, Chromatica, "was about an absolutely horrible time for me with my mental health," she explained.
Gaga confessed she "struggled for, like, many years before that", but said "everything started to change" with Polansky.
She called him "a real friend who saw the ways in which I was unhappy and why," adding: "And he wasn’t afraid to truly hold my hand. And get to know me. On a very deep level."
