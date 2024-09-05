Lady Gaga's Secret Torment: 'Joker 2' Star Thanks Fiancé for 'Holding Her Hand' Amid Years-Long 'Really Dark' Mental Health Battle
Lady Gaga has opened up about fiancé Michael Polansky and her struggles with "really dark" mental health issues in a new interview.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Joker 2 star gushed over the "kind" and "smart" Polansky – before praising him for "holding her hand" through some of her most difficult times.
Gaga, who has been romantically linked to the tech entrepreneur since December 2019, said she and Polansky are "right for each other".
She said: "I had never met anyone like Michael. He's so smart and so kind. And his life and my life are very different.
"He's a very private guy and he's not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other."
While gushing about her partner, she also admitted to "really dark" struggles with her mental health.
Gaga continued: "But I think what I want my fans to know is that I'm just, like, so happy. I'm healthy.
"I feel like the last time they heard from me – in this way – was Chromatica, and that album was about an absolutely horrible time for me with my mental health. I was in a really dark place."
She continued in her interview with Vogue: "I struggled for, like, many years before that. But everything started to change. Because I had a real friend who saw the ways in which I was unhappy and why.
"And he wasn't afraid to truly hold my hand. And get to know me. On a very deep level."
Lady Gaga—whose real name is Stefani Germanotta—also told the outlet her mother Cynthia Germanotta played matchmaker for the couple.
Her mom, after meeting Polansky, told Gaga: "I think I just met your husband."
But Gaga, 38, insisted she was "not ready" to meet her husband – although she was excited to bump into him at former Facebook president Sean Parker's 40th birthday party.
The meeting led to weeks of conversations on the phone before they finally went on their first date, which is when Gaga claims they "fell in love".
Polansky also spoke to the outlet and claimed the COVID-19 pandemic allowed their relationship to blossom.
He said doing simple and everyday things together became a "weird kind of normalcy" – which allowed their relationship to develop in a "real way".
After a brief split in 2023, Gaga and Polansky got engaged in July after a day of rock climbing. Wedding plans are reportedly underway.
Gaga has been open about her desire to settle down with 46-year-old Polansky.
An insider said: "She has been telling her friends that she wants to get through a few projects and then focus on settling down.
"Gaga wants to have children one day and sees a future with Michael."
