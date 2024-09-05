Another Family Nightmare for Eminem: Rapper's Mom Debbie 'Terminally Ill' With 'Advanced Lung Cancer' — but Pair Still Remain Estranged

Eminem's estranged mom Debbie Nelson is said to be "terminally ill" with "advanced lung cancer" – and insiders say the rapper has still not visited her amid the alleged diagnosis.

RadarOnline.com can reveal a source close to Eminem's mother claimed Nelson, 69, was diagnosed with "advanced lung cancer" in a statement on Wednesday.

The insider said: "There are not many options. She is currently staying between the cancer center and with family members. She has a very limited amount of time."