Another Family Nightmare for Eminem: Rapper's Mom Debbie 'Terminally Ill' With 'Advanced Lung Cancer' — but Pair Still Remain Estranged
Eminem's estranged mom Debbie Nelson is said to be "terminally ill" with "advanced lung cancer" – and insiders say the rapper has still not visited her amid the alleged diagnosis.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a source close to Eminem's mother claimed Nelson, 69, was diagnosed with "advanced lung cancer" in a statement on Wednesday.
The insider said: "There are not many options. She is currently staying between the cancer center and with family members. She has a very limited amount of time."
They also claimed while the 51-year-old Lose Yourself rapper – who is estimated to have a net worth of at least $250million – has provided for his mom financially, he has not been to St. Joseph, Missouri, to see her in "years".
The source told In Touch: "People around her aren't even sure if Eminem is even aware of what is happening to his mother. He's good to his mom. He makes sure he takes care of her, but they don't really talk.
"It would be good for both of them. This could give them the chance to reconcile."
According to the insider, the 15-time Grammy winner has had "trust issues" with his mom and family since at least 1999 when Nelson sued him for $11million.
Eminem's mom filed a defamation of character lawsuit against him over a line in his hit song My Name Is where he raps "I just found out my mom does more dope than I do".
Although Nelson sought $11million, she was only awarded $25,000. She was also ordered to fork over $23,400 for her son's legal fees, leaving her with just $1,600.
Then, in 2005, The Real Slim Shady hitmaker's aunt and uncle Jack and Betty Schmitt sued him over an issue with their home.
The pair claimed Eminem promised them $350,000 for a house but then tried to evict them from the residence. A judge later dismissed the claims and tossed the case out of court.
Nelson, who has battled breast cancer in the past, has praised Eminem – whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III – despite their years-long estrangement from one another.
She published a memoir titled My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem in 2008 and said she was a "very proud mother".
The rapper's mom said at the time: "I don't think there's anything he can do to me that he hasn't already done through the media.
"Somebody had to get behind him to get him where he is today. Somebody had to get behind him to push him. And it sure as h--- wasn't anybody else except me."
Nelson also said she penned My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem to "let people know that I'm not this evil monster".
She continued: "It was to let people know that I'm not this evil monster that's drugged out and strung out on booze and pot and all that stuff.
"It's like, no, they've got a big misconception. Nothing is meant to hurt anybody. I do idolize my boys. They're my world, just like my grandchildren. Anything that they do, I applaud them."
As for her battle with breast cancer, Nelson said she was "under doctor's care" for a "long while" and "worried about my boys" because many of her health issues are "hereditary".
Eminem's mom said in 2008: "I'm still under doctor’s care, which I probably will be for a while.
"A lot of the stuff is hereditary, but that happens. Cancers and heart disease and all that, and all the genetic things. I worry about my boys, having high blood pressure and things."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Eminem's reps for comment.
