Shirley MacLaine, 90, Reveals Ghoulish Last Wish After Revealing She's Convinced She'll Be Reincarnated

Hollywood legend Shirley MacLaine believes her death won't be the end of her time on earth.

She has previously said she is convinced she’ll be reincarnated, and now RadarOnline.com can reveal her spooky last wish is to land a role as a witch.

And the part would suit the Hollywood veteran – as friends of the 90-year-old Steel Magnolias star are claiming kooky rituals and white magic spells are a huge part of her life.