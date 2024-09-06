Shirley MacLaine, 90, Reveals Ghoulish Last Wish After Revealing She's Convinced She'll Be Reincarnated
Hollywood legend Shirley MacLaine believes her death won't be the end of her time on earth.
She has previously said she is convinced she’ll be reincarnated, and now RadarOnline.com can reveal her spooky last wish is to land a role as a witch.
And the part would suit the Hollywood veteran – as friends of the 90-year-old Steel Magnolias star are claiming kooky rituals and white magic spells are a huge part of her life.
Ironically, when MacLaine played the powerful with Endora, Samantha's mom in the 2005 movie Bewitched, her character was much closer to her off-screen persona than fans realized.
She revealed: "I've always wanted to play a witch. Most people think I am already, so this is a wonderful way to wink at them!"
As the older sister of fellow Tinseltown titan Warren Beatty, MacLaine has always been a wild card – and one of the few female members of Frank Sinatra's Las Vegas Rat Pack, which included pals Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and Joey Bishop.
An insider said: "She makes jokes that people think she's a real live witch and gets a kick out of it. To her, it's a compliment!
"She does dabble in white magic – and she sees nothing wrong with spells provided it's done with good intentions and improves her life."
The Irma la Douce star also isn't shy about claiming she's lived past lives and detailed her spiritual beliefs in her book, Dancing in the Light.
The source said: "As her friends know, Shirley's been very open about having had a past life and she certainly doesn't fear death, as she'll come back as someone else.
"Death is just a transformation to Shirley.
"She is well known among her Hollywood peers for her keen interest in mysticism and reincarnation – in fact, she may have started the New Age movement.
"And she's just as committed to that lifestyle as ever at the ripe old age of 90."
She doesn't just believe in reincarnation and past lives, either. The actress previously confessed she believes there's life on other planets.
In 2019, MacLaine told People: "I’m studying what it means to be human. That’s why I’m so interested in UFOs and other civilizations. They’re there! So what can we learn from them?
The actress continued: "Sometimes I’ve (been mocked), especially my discussions about UFOs and reincarnation. But, okay, let’s discuss it.
"The more we discuss it, the less grounds for humiliation it serves. That’s never bothered me much anyway… I just love the study of it. I’m just ultra-curious about everything."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.