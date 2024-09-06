Winona Ryder Reveals Her Hippie Parents Were Petrified She'd End Up Like Drug OD Child Star Casualty Judy Garland If She Chased Hollywood Acting Dream

Winona Ryder has opened up about why her start in showbiz almost didn't happen.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 52-year-old recently revealed she had a liberal upbringing on a 300-acre commune in Mendocino, California – and as a child she was babysat by social activist and poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti, while her godfather, psychedelic guru Timothy Leary, would take her to baseball games.

But Ryder's hippie parents drew the line at the idea of her steeping herself in Hollywood culture with acting gigs, because they feared she would end up like the tragic Judy Garland, who battled a life-long substance abuse addiction sparked by pressure from movie producers.